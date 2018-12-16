Match ends, Levante 0, Barcelona 5.
Levante 0-5 Barcelona
Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick and created another two goals as Barcelona thrashed 10-man Levante to regain a three-point lead at the top of La Liga.
The champions were joined at the top by Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who both claimed victories this weekend.
But Messi stole the show once he crossed for Luis Suarez's opener.
The Argentine converted two clinical finishes and popped home from close range, as well cutting the ball back for Gerard Pique's late fifth.
Levante had defender Erick Cabaco sent off with 14 minutes to go for a straight red card after he recklessly lunged in on French winger Ousmane Dembele.
The hosts started brightly with striker Emmanuel Boateng smashing a shot against the crossbar and the Ghanaian also came close with a low, drilled effort towards the near post which Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to stoop to keep out, before Messi's intervention.
Magical Messi
Barca achieved a stylish revenge after last season's agonising 5-4 loss against Levante ended their chances of going the full season unbeaten in the penultimate game of the campaign.
Though they were second best in the early stages, there was no doubting the result once they broke the deadlock on 34 minutes.
Messi pounced on a loose ball as Levante looked to pass it out from the back and the chance looked to be gone when he was forced out wide, but a clever cross into the box allowed Suarez to side-foot home a first-time finish from 12 yards out.
Nine minutes later, Barca skipper Messi was played in on goal by Sergio Busquets' pass and the Argentine held off a defender to roll a finish into the far corner and then stroking home from the edge of the box for his second.
Messi completed his hat-trick with an easy finish from close range for his 50th goal for club and country in 2018 - and there was still time for defender Pique to start a move in his own box, before sprinting up the pitch to roll in from Messi's cutback.
Line-ups
Levante
- 13Olazábal
- 18CabacoBooked at 76mins
- 15PostigoSubstituted forPrcicat 70'minutes
- 4Suárez PierBooked at 25mins
- 23Remeseiro SalgueiroBooked at 59mins
- 16RochinaSubstituted forAndújar Morenoat 69'minutes
- 24Campaña
- 10Bardhi
- 3García Aranda
- 21BoatengSubstituted forMayoralat 62'minutes
- 11Morales
Substitutes
- 2Mayoral
- 6Rodríguez Benito
- 7Simon
- 8Prcic
- 9Martí
- 12Andújar Moreno
- 25Fernández
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 24VermaelenSubstituted forRamos de Oliveira Meloat 52'minutes
- 11DembéléBooked at 18minsSubstituted forD Suárezat 81'minutes
- 4RakiticBooked at 36mins
- 5Busquets
- 22VidalSubstituted forCoutinhoat 78'minutes
- 18AlbaBooked at 45mins
- 9Suárez
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 7Coutinho
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 13Cillessen
- 19El Haddadi
- 21Aleñá
- 27Miranda
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 23,736
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home15
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Levante 0, Barcelona 5.
Offside, Levante. Coke tries a through ball, but Borja Mayoral is caught offside.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Coutinho.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Sanjin Prcic (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rober Pier.
Goal!
Goal! Levante 0, Barcelona 5. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt blocked. Sanjin Prcic (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.
Attempt saved. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt missed. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Offside, Barcelona. Coutinho tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jason (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Borja Mayoral (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Coke.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt missed. Sanjin Prcic (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rober Pier.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Coutinho replaces Arturo Vidal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Erick Cabaco (Levante) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Erick Cabaco (Levante).
Attempt missed. José Campaña (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Attempt missed. Sanjin Prcic (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt missed. Enis Bardhi (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by José Campaña.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Sanjin Prcic replaces Sergio Postigo.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Coke replaces Rubén Rochina.
Attempt saved. Arthur (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Luis Suárez.
Attempt blocked. Erick Cabaco (Levante) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by José Campaña with a cross.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Offside, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Jason (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.