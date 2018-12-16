Hector Bellerin: Arsenal defender out for 'some weeks'

Hector Bellerin
Bellerin has been in every Arsenal starting XI in the Premier League this season

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin will be out for "some weeks" after he came off injured in the Gunners' 3-2 defeat by Southampton on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Spain international was substituted at half-time at St Mary's with a calf injury.

Charlie Austin scored a 85th-minute winner as Southampton ended Arsenal's 22-match unbeaten run.

"Bellerin has a small injury - he is going to be some weeks off I think," said Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

