Hector Bellerin: Arsenal defender out for 'some weeks'
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin will be out for "some weeks" after he came off injured in the Gunners' 3-2 defeat by Southampton on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Spain international was substituted at half-time at St Mary's with a calf injury.
Charlie Austin scored a 85th-minute winner as Southampton ended Arsenal's 22-match unbeaten run.
"Bellerin has a small injury - he is going to be some weeks off I think," said Arsenal boss Unai Emery.