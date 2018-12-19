Bayern Munich 1-0 RB Leipzig: Franck Ribery strikes late winner

From the section

Franck Ribery scored his third goal of the season for Bayern

Franck Ribery scored an 83rd-minute winner as Bayern Munich cut the gap between themselves and Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund to six points by beating RB Leipzig.

Bayern capitalised after Dortmund suffered a first defeat of the season at Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday.

It was a frustrating evening for the champions until Ribery sidestepped two defenders and slotted home.

Ex-Swansea loanee Renato Sanches was one of two players sent off late on.

The Portuguese midfielder was dismissed in the final minute after picking up a second yellow card for reacting angrily to Stefan Ilsanker's tackle, with the Leipzig player receiving a straight red for lunging in on Thiago Alcantara.

Bayern stay third in the table behind second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, who defeated Nuremberg 2-0.