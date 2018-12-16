Eric Dier: Tottenham midfielder out until 2019 after having appendix removed

Eric Dier played in Tottenham's win at Leicester on 8 December before being left on the bench against Barcelona

Tottenham will be without midfielder Eric Dier until 2019 after he had surgery to remove his appendix.

The 24-year-old was not in the squad for Saturday's win over Burnley after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

The England international received immediate treatment and is not expected to return to training until January.

Dier has made 13 Premier League starts for Spurs this season, with only Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Lucas Moura ahead of him.

Tottenham are due to play six games between now and 4 January.