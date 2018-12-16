Michael McCrudden: Institute captain weighing up future with contract offer on table

Media playback is not supported on this device Institute forward Michael McCrudden weighing up future

Institute captain Michael McCrudden says he is willing to listen to offers from other clubs as the January transfer window approaches.

The striker has been linked with a move away from Stute, and says he is still undecided as to whether he will remain with his current club.

"Institute have offered a contract that is on the table and it is brilliant," said McCrudden.

"I am not 100% sure what I am going to do yet."

Speaking on the Irish League Show, McCrudden added that he would be open to hearing offers from other clubs.

"I am not getting any younger so if something comes about that interests me then I will have to think about it," he said.

"But I am happy at Institute and I think it would be sad to leave them now given the journey they are on."

McCrudden is currently third in the Irish Premiership goalscoring charts with 10, and was named as the NI Football Writers' Association Player of the Month in August.

He was also Institute's top scorer last season as they earned promotion from the championship.

Stute, who are playing at Derry City's Brandywell Stadium this season, are eighth in the table but have not won a league match since October.

Watch the full interview with Michael McCrudden and extended highlights from all of the weekend's Irish Premiership fixtures on the Irish League Show on BBC iPlayer from Sunday night.