Stuttgart: Christian Gentner's father dies in stadium after Bundesliga game

Christian Gentner
Midfielder Christian Gentner has five caps for Germany

The father of Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner died in the stadium after the Bundesliga side's 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Stuttgart said the club are "mourning the loss of Herbert Gentner" and that their thoughts are "entirely with the Gentner family at this difficult time".

German midfielder Gentner, 33, played the whole of Stuttgart's home victory, setting up Mario Gomez's winner.

Gomez had pulled Stuttgart level after Max Mittelstadt's opener for Hertha.

