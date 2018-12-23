Match ends, Everton 2, Tottenham Hotspur 6.
Everton 2-6 Tottenham Hotspur
-
- From the section Premier League
Tottenham produced an outstanding performance to brush aside Everton and move two points behind second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table.
Mauricio Pochettino's side had to come from behind at Goodison Park after Theo Walcott swept home Dominic Calvert-Lewin's low cross from Gylfi Sigurdsson's defence-splitting pass.
Everton's lead, however, was short-lived as Son Heung-min produced a sublime equaliser from a tight angle following a mix-up between Kurt Zouma and Jordan Pickford.
Dele Alli put Spurs ahead for the first time after reacting first to Pickford's save from Son, then Harry Kane made it 3-1 when Kieran Trippier's curling free-kick hit a post and rebounded into the England captain's path.
In an entertaining game, Christian Eriksen's sublime first-time shot extended Tottenham's lead before Sigurdsson scored a consolation against his former club.
Son added the fifth and produced the cross for Kane to make it six, yet victory came at a cost for the free-scoring visitors.
Alli was forced off after a challenge with international team-mate Pickford, which former England captain Alan Shearer described on social media as "disgusting".
Spurs head into Christmas five points ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal, who are fourth and fifth respectively.
Ruthless Spurs very much in title race
Tottenham head into the Christmas programme with doubts lingering over manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with the permanent Manchester United job following Jose Mourinho's dismissal.
Yet for all the talk about Pochettino's future, Spurs remain in rude health on the pitch after following up a Carabao Cup victory over north London rivals Arsenal with a stunning fourth straight league win.
Not only are they in the last-16 of the Champions League, Tottenham have a Carabao Cup semi-final with Chelsea on the horizon and are third in the Premier League table - six points behind leaders Liverpool.
For all the talk of Pochettino and United, there were no distractions on the pitch as Everton were ruthlessly put to the sword.
Spurs were just too good in front of goal and once the visitors had recovered from falling behind, there was no looking back.
While Son's goal from the tightest of angles to make it 2-1 was a superb piece of skill, Eriksen's sensational finish from outside the box was breathtaking.
That made it 4-1 yet Spurs were still not done.
Son shot through the legs of Pickford to make it 5-2 after Sigurdsson had reduced the deficit before man-of-the-match Son played a deft low cross for Kane to slide in and steer into the corner.
This was Tottenham's ninth Premier League away win of the season - and 14th in 2018.
While they are in this formidable form, Spurs are very much in the title race.
Day to forget for Pickford
It has been a year to remember for Pickford, who was a key figure during England's run to the World Cup semi-final in Russia.
However, this was a day to forget for Everton's keeper.
Six minutes after Everton took the lead, Son was allowed to equalise after Pickford came charging out of his area and ran into team-mate Zouma.
The former Sunderland stopper did well to keep out Son but will perhaps feel he should have done better with the follow-up from Alli.
Then came a moment of controversy as Pickford, with the whistle already gone, challenged Alli, who had continued playing, towards the end of the first half.
Alli failed to appear at the start of the second half, with Shearer claiming Pickford should have been sent off before adding on Twitter "Pickford lucky Dele didn't react".
More to follow.
Line-ups
Everton
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 4Keane
- 5Zouma
- 12Digne
- 26Davies
- 8André GomesSubstituted forSchneiderlinat 53'minutes
- 11Walcott
- 10G SigurdssonSubstituted forTosunat 83'minutes
- 30RicharlisonSubstituted forBernardat 75'minutes
- 29Calvert-Lewin
Substitutes
- 3Baines
- 13Mina
- 14Tosun
- 18Schneiderlin
- 19Niasse
- 20Bernard
- 22Stekelenburg
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 2TrippierBooked at 32mins
- 6D Sánchez
- 4Alderweireld
- 33Davies
- 8Winks
- 17SissokoSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 83'minutes
- 23EriksenBooked at 71mins
- 20AlliSubstituted forLamelaat 45'minutes
- 10Kane
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forSkippat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Rose
- 11Lamela
- 16Walker-Peters
- 21Foyth
- 22Gazzaniga
- 27Lucas Moura
- 52Skipp
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 39,319
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 2, Tottenham Hotspur 6.
Attempt blocked. Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Harry Winks.
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Moura.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Digne (Everton).
Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Digne (Everton).
Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kurt Zouma (Everton).
Attempt blocked. Bernard (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Schneiderlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Moussa Sissoko.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Cenk Tosun replaces Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Oliver Skipp replaces Son Heung-Min.
Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Everton).
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Theo Walcott.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Bernard replaces Richarlison.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 2, Tottenham Hotspur 6. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross.
Offside, Everton. Lucas Digne tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside.
Booking
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).
Offside, Everton. Tom Davies tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur).
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 2, Tottenham Hotspur 5. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erik Lamela with a through ball.
Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur).
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
Lucas Digne (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.