St Johnstone 1-2 Rangers: Alfredo Morelos double takes Ibrox side into second

Alfredo Morelos' late winner helped Rangers come from behind to beat St Johnstone and move within a point of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

The Colombian striker took his tally for the season to 19 with just two minutes to play, volleying in James Tavernier's teasing delivery.

Morelos' downward header from a Glenn Middleton cross had cancelled out Matty Kennedy's thunderous first-half opener.

It earned Steven Gerrard's side a fourth win in a row at McDiarmid Park.

It was also the first time in six games that the Ibrox side had scored more than once, with the second-half introductions of Middleton and Kyle Lafferty swinging the game in Rangers' favour.

A win would have moved St Johnstone into fifth place, but a second consecutive defeat after an eight-game unbeaten run instead leaves the Perth side eighth.

Jekyll and Hyde Rangers

For all the praise Rangers have received under Steven Gerrard, and having recently topped the table, they arrived in Perth have only won one of their last five games, scoring twice.

A lack of creativity from central midfield has been the problem and, with Ovie Ejaria having returned to Liverpool, their resources in that area were further stretched by the absence of Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack - and it showed.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright decided to crowd that area, with two midfielders starting in place of two forwards and Kennedy playing as a lone striker following their defeat by Motherwell, hardly surprising considering they had shipped seven goals in their last two games against the visitors - and it worked a treat.

The plan could have been undone within four minutes had Andy Halliday not side-footed wide after stealing behind the home defence, while efforts from Joe Worrall and Morelos went close as Rangers saw more of the ball than their hosts.

However, Saints were growing into the game, with Callum Davidson lofting a shot just over, while Liam Craig should have done better than head wide from close range.

That swelling confidence was fuelled by the tendency of Rangers' two centre-halves to cheaply concede possession.

Minutes after Lee Wallace replaced the injured Borna Barisic, the left-back was posted missing as Kennedy gathered a cross in plenty of space at the back post, turned inside flailing Rangers bodies and fired high into the net for the former Cardiff City winger's sixth goal of the season.

Gerrard threw on winger Middleton and striker Lafferty after the break and it was the former who supplied the cross that found Morelos stealing between two defenders to head his 18th goal of the campaign.

The Jekyll and Hyde nature of Rangers contributed to an exciting finale as defensive frailties were exposed with a Kennedy drive curling just wide and visiting goalkeeper Allan McGregor beat away a Blair Alston drive.

Meanwhile, their potent attack came to life as Zander Clark saved well from Daniel Candeias, three times from Lafferty and Morelos.

Contrasting fortunes within a matter of seconds decided the game. Alston headed just over from a Richard Foster cross after an incisive Saints break and Rangers raced up the other end and Morelos after being picked out by James Tavernier.

Rangers players and management had gone into the game talking about targeting a three-game winning finish to the year. They remain on course but have much thinking to do after coming so close to falling at the first hurdle.

