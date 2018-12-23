Aston Villa 2-3 Leeds United: Whites come from two goals down to go top of Championship

Kemar Roofe drills home Leeds' stoppage-time winner at Villa Park to put the Whites back on top of the Championship

Leeds United came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa in a pre-Christmas cracker as Kemar Roofe's injury-time winner returned them to the top of the Championship.

Villa looked fairly comfortable with a two-goal lead at half-time.

Tammy Abraham's seventh goal in his last four home games - a close-range finish set up by John McGinn's bursting run - was quickly followed by Conor Hourihane's beautifully placed low left-foot curler just inside Bailey Peacock-Farrell's upright.

But Leeds struck twice in five second-half minutes, when half-time sub Jack Clarke's stunning right-foot curler was followed by a Pontus Jansson header.

And they then won it five minutes into injury time when top scorer Roofe found the bottom corner to send the noisy visiting fans into raptures.

More to follow.