Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Leeds United 3.
Aston Villa 2-3 Leeds United: Whites come from two goals down to go top of Championship
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa in a pre-Christmas cracker as Kemar Roofe's injury-time winner returned them to the top of the Championship.
Villa looked fairly comfortable with a two-goal lead at half-time.
Tammy Abraham's seventh goal in his last four home games - a close-range finish set up by John McGinn's bursting run - was quickly followed by Conor Hourihane's beautifully placed low left-foot curler just inside Bailey Peacock-Farrell's upright.
But Leeds struck twice in five second-half minutes, when half-time sub Jack Clarke's stunning right-foot curler was followed by a Pontus Jansson header.
And they then won it five minutes into injury time when top scorer Roofe found the bottom corner to send the noisy visiting fans into raptures.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Nyland
- 27El Mohamady
- 16Bree
- 5Chester
- 21Hutton
- 6WhelanSubstituted forBjarnasonat 73'minutes
- 26KodjiaSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 62'minutes
- 7McGinnBooked at 81mins
- 14Hourihane
- 11BolasieBooked at 7minsSubstituted forHoganat 83'minutes
- 18Abraham
Substitutes
- 9Hogan
- 17Davis
- 20Bjarnason
- 22El Ghazi
- 31Bunn
- 37Adomah
- 39Revan
Leeds
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 2Ayling
- 18Jansson
- 23Phillips
- 40DavisSubstituted forShackletonat 78'minutes
- 43KlichBooked at 69mins
- 4Forshaw
- 10AlioskiBooked at 87mins
- 19Hernández
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forClarkeat 45'minutes
- 7RoofeBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 13Huffer
- 34Baker
- 46Shackleton
- 47Clarke
- 52Halme
- 53Gotts
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 41,411
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Leeds United 3.
Booking
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, Leeds United 3. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Hogan (Aston Villa).
Attempt saved. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.
Jack Clarke (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa).
Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa).
Offside, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich tries a through ball, but Pablo Hernández is caught offside.
Booking
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United).
Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Adam Forshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Yannick Bolasie.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Attempt blocked. Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.
Booking
John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).
Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Forshaw.
Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Leif Davis.
Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Birkir Bjarnason replaces Glenn Whelan.
Offside, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by James Bree.
Attempt missed. James Bree (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Booking
Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.