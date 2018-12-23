Championship
Aston Villa2Leeds3

Aston Villa 2-3 Leeds United: Whites come from two goals down to go top of Championship

By Ged Scott

BBC Sport at Villa Park

Kemar Roofe.
Kemar Roofe drills home Leeds' stoppage-time winner at Villa Park to put the Whites back on top of the Championship

Leeds United came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa in a pre-Christmas cracker as Kemar Roofe's injury-time winner returned them to the top of the Championship.

Villa looked fairly comfortable with a two-goal lead at half-time.

Tammy Abraham's seventh goal in his last four home games - a close-range finish set up by John McGinn's bursting run - was quickly followed by Conor Hourihane's beautifully placed low left-foot curler just inside Bailey Peacock-Farrell's upright.

But Leeds struck twice in five second-half minutes, when half-time sub Jack Clarke's stunning right-foot curler was followed by a Pontus Jansson header.

And they then won it five minutes into injury time when top scorer Roofe found the bottom corner to send the noisy visiting fans into raptures.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Aston Villa

  • 1Nyland
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 16Bree
  • 5Chester
  • 21Hutton
  • 6WhelanSubstituted forBjarnasonat 73'minutes
  • 26KodjiaSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 62'minutes
  • 7McGinnBooked at 81mins
  • 14Hourihane
  • 11BolasieBooked at 7minsSubstituted forHoganat 83'minutes
  • 18Abraham

Substitutes

  • 9Hogan
  • 17Davis
  • 20Bjarnason
  • 22El Ghazi
  • 31Bunn
  • 37Adomah
  • 39Revan

Leeds

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 2Ayling
  • 18Jansson
  • 23Phillips
  • 40DavisSubstituted forShackletonat 78'minutes
  • 43KlichBooked at 69mins
  • 4Forshaw
  • 10AlioskiBooked at 87mins
  • 19Hernández
  • 22HarrisonSubstituted forClarkeat 45'minutes
  • 7RoofeBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 13Huffer
  • 34Baker
  • 46Shackleton
  • 47Clarke
  • 52Halme
  • 53Gotts
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
41,411

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Leeds United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Leeds United 3.

Booking

Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Aston Villa 2, Leeds United 3. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Hogan (Aston Villa).

Attempt saved. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.

Jack Clarke (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa).

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa).

Offside, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich tries a through ball, but Pablo Hernández is caught offside.

Booking

Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United).

Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Adam Forshaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Yannick Bolasie.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.

Attempt blocked. Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.

Booking

John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Forshaw.

Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Leif Davis.

Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John McGinn.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Birkir Bjarnason replaces Glenn Whelan.

Offside, Leeds United. Mateusz Klich tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) because of an injury.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by James Bree.

Attempt missed. James Bree (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Luke Ayling.

Booking

Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).

Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 23rd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
View full Championship table

