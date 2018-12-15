Joe Gormley: Cliftonville manager Barry Gray insists striker is 'not for sale'

Media playback is not supported on this device Gormley is not for sale - Gray

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray has once again insisted that striker Joe Gormley is "not for sale".

Larne and Shamrock Rovers have been linked with moves recently for the Reds' record goalscorer.

Gormley scored his 180th goal in 259 matches for Cliftonville their 3-1 Irish Premiership win away to Ards on Saturday.

"It's the same as what I've said before - Joe Gormley is not for sale," Gray told BBC Sport NI after the match.

"Joe doesn't want to leave and I don't want to lose him.

"That hasn't changed and it won't change, regardless of what speculation there might be out there."

Gormley is in his second spell at Solitude after returning from Peterborough United in 2017.

He broke the club's goalscoring record in October and is the Irish Premiership's top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions.