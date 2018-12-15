Chris Smalling: Man Utd defender signs new contract to 2022

Chris Smalling has scored 18 goals in eight years at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 29-year-old England centre-back joined from Fulham in 2010 and has made 307 appearances for the club.

"This is my ninth season and I am delighted to be continuing my progression with this team," he said.

"We're all now concentrating on the busy period."

United boss Jose Mourinho said: "I am very happy Chris has signed a new contract.

"Chris has been with the club for a number of years and is now one of the senior players within our squad."

Smalling's previous deal with the Premier League club had been due to expire in June 2019.