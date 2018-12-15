Fifa Club World Cup: African champions Esperance lose 3-0 to Al Ain

Anice Badri of African champions Esperance following their 3-0 defeat to Al Ain at the Fifa Club World Cup

African champions Esperance of Tunisia were left stunned by home side Al Ain FC on Saturday, losing 3-0 in the last eight of the 2018 Fifa Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Al Ain, who narrowly got through the last round to qualify for a place against Esperance, will now face recent Copa Libertadores champions River Plate in the semi-finals.

The hosts fought from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Team Wellington before winning on penalties to book their quarter-final spot.

But they avoided making the same mistake against the African champions on Saturday, as Mohamed Ahmed opened the scoring just two minutes into the match.

Hussein El Shahat doubled their lead after 16 minutes and Bandar Mohammed's strike on the hour mark capped a 3-0 win that will give Argentine opponents River Plate food for thought ahead of their semi-final clash on Tuesday.