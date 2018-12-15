Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen

From the section

Paco Alcacer is the Bundesliga's leading goalscorer this season

Borussia Dortmund continued their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season with victory over Werder Bremen.

Lucien Favre's side finished fourth last term but have picked up 12 wins and three draws from 15 games so far.

Paco Alcacer opened the scoring to take his tally to 11 for the campaign, Marco Reus added the second, with Max Kruse hitting back for the visitors.

Borussia Monchengladbach's 0-0 draw at Hoffenheim allowed Dortmund to extend their lead at the top to nine points.

Champions Bayern Munich stay third after thrashing Hannover 4-0.