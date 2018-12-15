Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 1.
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Werder Bremen
Borussia Dortmund continued their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season with victory over Werder Bremen.
Lucien Favre's side finished fourth last term but have picked up 12 wins and three draws from 15 games so far.
Paco Alcacer opened the scoring to take his tally to 11 for the campaign, Marco Reus added the second, with Max Kruse hitting back for the visitors.
Borussia Monchengladbach's 0-0 draw at Hoffenheim allowed Dortmund to extend their lead at the top to nine points.
Champions Bayern Munich stay third after thrashing Hannover 4-0.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 4Diallo
- 5Hakimi
- 28Witsel
- 6DelaneyBooked at 45mins
- 7SanchoSubstituted forPhilippat 90+2'minutes
- 11Reus
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forPulisicat 89'minutes
- 9AlcácerSubstituted forGötzeat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Götze
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 22Pulisic
- 33Weigl
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 15LangkampBooked at 39mins
- 18Moisander
- 5Augustinsson
- 17Sahin
- 35EggesteinSubstituted forSargentat 83'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 30KlaassenSubstituted forMöhwaldat 18'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 10Kruse
- 11RashicaSubstituted forOsakoat 73'minutes
- 9HarnikBooked at 49mins
Substitutes
- 4Pizarro
- 6Möhwald
- 7Kainz
- 8Osako
- 19Sargent
- 32Friedl
- 40Plogmann
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, SV Werder Bremen 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Borussia Dortmund). Video Review.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic tries a through ball, but Maximilian Philipp is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Langkamp (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Kruse with a cross.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Axel Witsel.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Jadon Sancho.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Kevin Möhwald (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yuya Osako with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Booking
Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua Sargent (SV Werder Bremen).
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Kevin Möhwald (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Joshua Sargent replaces Maximilian Eggestein.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Lukasz Piszczek.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Paco Alcácer.
Booking
Kevin Möhwald (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Möhwald (SV Werder Bremen).
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen).
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Kevin Möhwald (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Kevin Möhwald (SV Werder Bremen).
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Yuya Osako replaces Milot Rashica.
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Harnik (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro following a set piece situation.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen).
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nuri Sahin (SV Werder Bremen).
Attempt saved. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paco Alcácer with a through ball.
Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.