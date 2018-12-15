Italian Serie A
Torino0Juventus1

Torino 0-1 Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo's penalty was his 12th goal in all competitions since joining Juventus for £99.6m from Real Madrid in the summer

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty settled the Turin derby as Serie A champions Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to the season by beating Torino.

Ronaldo scored his 11th league goal from the penalty spot after substitute goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo had brought down Mario Mandzukic in the box.

Torino has chances themselves, but Armando Izzo headed over and Andrea Belotti had an effort saved.

Juve have collected a possible 46 points from 48 available this term.

The only blemish from their opening 16 games of the season came in a 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Massimiliano Allegri's side were far from their best against their city rivals, yet managed to grind out victory which extends their lead over second-placed Napoli to 11 points.

They could have had a second goal shortly after breaking the deadlock on 70 minutes, but Croatia striker Mandzukic's strike at the far post was ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

Line-ups

Torino

  • 39SiriguSubstituted forIchazoat 20'minutes
  • 5Izzo
  • 33Nkoulou
  • 30Djidji
  • 88Rincón
  • 34AinaSubstituted forBerenguer Remiroat 85'minutes
  • 8Baselli
  • 23Meité
  • 15AnsaldiBooked at 72minsSubstituted forPariginiat 75'minutes
  • 11ZazaBooked at 27mins
  • 9Belotti

Substitutes

  • 1Ichazo
  • 3Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 6Soriano
  • 7Lukic
  • 19Damascan
  • 20Edera
  • 21Berenguer Remiro
  • 24Moretti
  • 25Rosati
  • 27Parigini
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 36Silva Nascimento

Juventus

  • 22PerinBooked at 90mins
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 23CanBooked at 51mins
  • 5PjanicBooked at 48mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10Dybala
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 4Benatia
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 18Kean
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Spinazzola
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniele Baselli (Torino).

Booking

Mattia Perin (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) because of an injury.

Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Armando Izzo (Torino).

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Simone Zaza (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Alex Berenguer replaces Ola Aina.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tomás Rincón (Torino).

Attempt blocked. Vittorio Parigini (Torino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Soualiho Meité.

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Vittorio Parigini replaces Cristian Ansaldi.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Soualiho Meité (Torino).

Offside, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Booking

Cristian Ansaldi (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

Booking

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Torino 0, Juventus 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) because of an injury.

Penalty Juventus. Mario Mandzukic draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Salvador Ichazo (Torino) after a foul in the penalty area.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino).

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniele Baselli (Torino).

Attempt blocked. Andrea Belotti (Torino) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristian Ansaldi with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus1615103382546
2Napoli15112232141835
3Inter Milan16102428131532
4AC Milan157532418626
5Lazio157442218425
6Torino165741917222
7Atalanta156362920921
8Roma155642620621
9Sassuolo155642422221
10Parma156361619-321
11Sampdoria155552319420
12Fiorentina154742116519
13Cagliari153841519-417
14Empoli154471926-716
15Genoa154472030-1016
16SPAL154381424-1015
17Udinese163491322-913
18Bologna152581324-1111
19Frosinone151591133-228
20Chievo150691232-203
View full Italian Serie A table

