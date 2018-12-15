Irish Premiership: Cliftonville and Crusaders secure wins

Cliftonville were celebrating in the rain as they beat Ards 3-1

North Belfast sides Cliftonville and Crusaders made ground in the top half of the Irish Premiership by winning the only two matches played on Saturday.

Rory Donnelly, Joe Gormley and Levi Ives scored as fourth-placed Cliftonville won 3-1 away to bottom club Ards.

Champions Crusaders beat Dungannon 1-0 at Seaview with Jordan Forsythe's ninth-minute header proving decisive.

The other three matches were postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

Leaders Ballymena United had been scheduled to host Institute, second-placed Linfield were due to travel to Newry City with Glentoran at home to Warrenpoint Town.

As a result of their victories, Cliftonville and Crusaders move on to 35 points - seven behind Ballymena.

Cliftonville's win in Bangor means Ards remain four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Although Joe Gormley saw an early penalty saved by Ards keeper Sam Johnston, Cliftonville were 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes.

Donnelly outmuscled defender Dave Elbert to force in the opener and then delivered for Gormley to stab in at the second attempt.

Ards were given hope when Donnelly turned the ball into his own net after a corner came into the goalmouth.

But the two-goal gap was restored early in the second half when a ball from the left by Ives eluded everyone in the box and ended up in the far corner.

"There has been a lot of talk about our away form so it is a step in the right direction in very tough conditions," said Cliftonville manager Barry Gray.

"It was a strange type of game and it is maybe easy to let your heads go down after an early penalty miss, but credit to the players for not doing that."

At Seaview, Forsythe's glancing header from a David Cushley corner gave Crusaders a welcome win.

Having been beaten by Linfield last weekend and then losing to Ballymena in the semi-finals of the NI League Cup, it was a valuable win for Stephen Baxter's title holders.

"All the players deserve great credit because the conditions were the worst I have ever seen," said Baxter.

"We started brightly and got the goal, and in the second half young Alex Moore made a couple of excellent saves.

"Dungannon passed it well, but did not really penetrate us."

Danske Bank Premiership Ards 1-3 Cliftonville Crusaders 1-0 Dungannon Swifts