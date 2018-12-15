Greg Sloggett: Derry City sign UCD midfielder for 2019 campaign

From the section

Greg Sloggett helped UCD win the First Division title this year

Derry City have signed UCD midfielder Greg Sloggett for the 2019 season.

Sloggett, 22, becomes new manager Declan Devine's fourth signing after the acquisitions of Ciaran Coll, Peter Cherrie and Ally Gilchrist.

Midfielder Sloggett helped UCD clinch this year's First Division title and he was nominated for the September League of Ireland player of the month award.

In addition to the signings, Northern Ireland Under-21 Jamie McDonagh has agreed a new deal with Derry.