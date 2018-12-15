Irish Premiership: Linfield's match at Newry is postponed
Saturday's Irish Premiership match between Newry City and second-placed Linfield has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The game has been scheduled for 13:00 GMT but was called off after a 10:45 pitch inspection.
The game between leaders Ballymena and Institute is in doubt and there will be a second pitch inspection at the Showgrounds at 12:00.
In the Championship, the matches at Ballyclare and PSNI are off.
More to follow.
|Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 15 December
|Goal clips plus text and Radio Ulster commentary on BBC Sport NI website
|Newry City
|Postponed
|Linfield
|Ards
|v
|Cliftonville
|Ballymena United
|v
|Institute
|Crusaders
|v
|Dungannon Swifts
|Glentoran
|v
|Warrenpoint Town
|Bluefin Sport Championship
|Ballinamallard United
|v
|Larne
|Ballyclare Comrades
|Postponed
|Portadown
|Dundela
|v
|Knockbreda
|Limavady United
|v
|Dergview
|Loughgall
|v
|Carrick Rangers (14:00 GMT)
|PSNI
|Postponed
|H&W Welders (14:00 GMT)