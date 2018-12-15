Irish Premiership: Linfield's match at Newry is postponed

Saturday's Irish Premiership match between Newry City and second-placed Linfield has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The game has been scheduled for 13:00 GMT but was called off after a 10:45 pitch inspection.

The game between leaders Ballymena and Institute is in doubt and there will be a second pitch inspection at the Showgrounds at 12:00.

In the Championship, the matches at Ballyclare and PSNI are off.

More to follow.

Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 15 December Goal clips plus text and Radio Ulster commentary on BBC Sport NI website Newry City Postponed Linfield Ards v Cliftonville Ballymena United v Institute Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town