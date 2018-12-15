Irish Premiership: Linfield's match at Newry is postponed

Heavy rain fell in Northern Ireland on Friday night and Saturday morning

Saturday's Irish Premiership match between Newry City and second-placed Linfield has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The game has been scheduled for 13:00 GMT but was called off after a 10:45 pitch inspection.

The game between leaders Ballymena and Institute is in doubt and there will be a second pitch inspection at the Showgrounds at 12:00.

In the Championship, the matches at Ballyclare and PSNI are off.

More to follow.

Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 15 December
Goal clips plus text and Radio Ulster commentary on BBC Sport NI website
Newry CityPostponedLinfield
ArdsvCliftonville
Ballymena UnitedvInstitute
CrusadersvDungannon Swifts
GlentoranvWarrenpoint Town
Bluefin Sport Championship
Ballinamallard UnitedvLarne
Ballyclare ComradesPostponedPortadown
DundelavKnockbreda
Limavady UnitedvDergview
LoughgallvCarrick Rangers (14:00 GMT)
PSNIPostponedH&W Welders (14:00 GMT)

