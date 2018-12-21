Newcastle United v Fulham

Newcastle full-back DeAndre Yedlin was sent off in Newcastle's defeat at home to Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle welcome back defender DeAndre Yedlin from suspension, while Federico Fernandez is in contention following a calf injury.

Jonjo Shelvey, who has played just twice since the start of November, remains out with a thigh problem.

Frank Anguissa is still sidelined for Fulham, but Ryan Sessegnon is expected to return from a groin injury on Boxing Day against Wolves.

Stefan Johansen and Aleksandar Mitrovic are one booking away from suspension.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: "He'll either get sent off or score a hat-trick."

Such was one Newcastle fan's appraisal of Aleksandar Mitrovic's return to St James' Park. Domestic goals may have dried up for Serbia's Player of the Year - just two since his early-season scoring spree - but he's exactly the sort of character who is capable of producing some drama.

In a mirror image of Mitrovic's campaign, Newcastle's number nine Salomon Rondon has hit a purple patch after a slow start. He could prove a real handful for Fulham's notoriously leaky defence, as Rafael Benitez looks to open up a 10-point gap over Claudio Ranieri's men.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri on Rafael Benitez: "I saw him a long time ago in Valencia, he's a great manager who has won a lot.

"The team is strong, very intensive, tight - I think Rafa is more Italian than me. That's because he's very, very attentive on the tactical movement of the players.

"They were down two months ago and in this moment they are safe. So, for us, they could be good inspiration."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle still have their own relegation worries and their home form is a problem, but I am backing them to win this one.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle could lose four consecutive matches versus Fulham for the first time since 1982.

The Cottagers are vying to win consecutive league away matches against Newcastle for just the second time.

The last seven Premier League meetings have ended in a home victory, while four of the last five fixtures have ended 1-0.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's seven home defeats this season is the most of any team in the top four English divisions.

However, the Magpies' win at Huddersfield last weekend was a fourth victory in seven league matches, having failed to win any of the opening 10.

Newcastle have won only one of their last nine Premier League matches against promoted opposition (D2, L6), 1-0 at home to Huddersfield in March.

Rafael Benitez is yet to lose a Premier League home game against Fulham (W4, D3), with his teams keeping a clean sheet in the past five meetings.

Salomon Rondon has scored four goals in his last six Premier League games, as many as he managed in his previous 24.

Fulham