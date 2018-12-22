Premier League
Arsenal3Burnley1

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double sees Arsenal keep pressure on top four

By Harry Poole

BBC Sport

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Only Mo Salah, with 24, has more Premier League goals since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's debut than Aubemayang (22).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal hung on to move level with fourth-placed Chelsea and leave Burnley in the Premier League bottom three at Christmas.

Mesut Ozil - making a first start in six league matches - produced a sublime defence-splitting pass to Sead Kolasinac for Arsenal's opener, with the defender picking out Aubameyang for his 11th league goal of the season.

Remarkably, after 18 top-flight games, Arsenal led at the interval for the first time this season and it took the Gunners fewer than three second-half minutes to double the advantage, Aubameyang's powerful finish completing a quick counter-attack.

Burnley kept to their task though and Ashley Barnes brought the Clarets back into the contest on 63 minutes with a low finish after the home side failed to clear.

The home fans grew increasingly nervous as Burnley pushed for an equaliser but Alex Iwobi scored from close range in stoppage-time to ensure the Gunners maintained their push for a Champions League spot.

Line-ups

Arsenal

  • 19Leno
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 5PapastathopoulosBooked at 41mins
  • 18MonrealSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 37'minutes
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 4ElnenySubstituted forTorreiraat 59'minutes
  • 34Xhaka
  • 29GuendouziBooked at 59mins
  • 10Özil
  • 14Aubameyang
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forIwobiat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cech
  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Torreira
  • 12Lichtsteiner
  • 17Iwobi
  • 49Nketiah
  • 87Saka

Burnley

  • 20Hart
  • 26BardsleySubstituted forLowtonat 83'minutes
  • 28Long
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6MeeBooked at 60mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 18WestwoodBooked at 90mins
  • 4CorkBooked at 60mins
  • 13Hendrick
  • 10BarnesBooked at 36minsSubstituted forVokesat 77'minutes
  • 11WoodBooked at 47minsSubstituted forVydraat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Heaton
  • 2Lowton
  • 9Vokes
  • 14Gibson
  • 27Vydra
  • 31McNeil
  • 42Koiki
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
59,493

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Arsenal 3, Burnley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Burnley 1.

Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Burnley).

Booking

Ashley Westwood (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal 3, Burnley 1. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal).

James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Burnley. Matthew Lowton tries a through ball, but Matej Vydra is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Phil Bardsley.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Charlie Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Lucas Torreira (Arsenal).

Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matej Vydra (Burnley).

Offside, Burnley. Sam Vokes tries a through ball, but Jeff Hendrick is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Iwobi replaces Alexandre Lacazette.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Chris Wood.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Sam Vokes replaces Ashley Barnes.

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Wood (Burnley).

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin Long (Burnley).

Attempt missed. Jack Cork (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Wood.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kevin Long.

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal 2, Burnley 1. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Long.

Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Mee with a headed pass.

Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sokratis (Arsenal).

Chris Wood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Jack Cork (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1815303973248
2Man City17142148103844
3Tottenham17130431161539
4Chelsea17114235142137
5Arsenal18114340241637
6Man Utd177552929026
7Wolves187471921-225
8Everton176652422224
9West Ham177372525024
10Watford177372325-224
11Bournemouth177282528-323
12Leicester176472121022
13Brighton176382024-421
14Newcastle174491422-816
15Crystal Palace1743101423-915
16Cardiff1742111733-1614
17Southampton172691632-1612
18Burnley1833121636-2012
19Huddersfield1724111028-1810
20Fulham1723121642-269
View full Premier League table

