Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double sees Arsenal keep pressure on top four

Only Mo Salah, with 24, has more Premier League goals since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's debut than Aubemayang (22).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal hung on to move level with fourth-placed Chelsea and leave Burnley in the Premier League bottom three at Christmas.

Mesut Ozil - making a first start in six league matches - produced a sublime defence-splitting pass to Sead Kolasinac for Arsenal's opener, with the defender picking out Aubameyang for his 11th league goal of the season.

Remarkably, after 18 top-flight games, Arsenal led at the interval for the first time this season and it took the Gunners fewer than three second-half minutes to double the advantage, Aubameyang's powerful finish completing a quick counter-attack.

Burnley kept to their task though and Ashley Barnes brought the Clarets back into the contest on 63 minutes with a low finish after the home side failed to clear.

The home fans grew increasingly nervous as Burnley pushed for an equaliser but Alex Iwobi scored from close range in stoppage-time to ensure the Gunners maintained their push for a Champions League spot.

