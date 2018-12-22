Match ends, Arsenal 3, Burnley 1.
Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double sees Arsenal keep pressure on top four
-
- From the section Premier League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal hung on to move level with fourth-placed Chelsea and leave Burnley in the Premier League bottom three at Christmas.
Mesut Ozil - making a first start in six league matches - produced a sublime defence-splitting pass to Sead Kolasinac for Arsenal's opener, with the defender picking out Aubameyang for his 11th league goal of the season.
Remarkably, after 18 top-flight games, Arsenal led at the interval for the first time this season and it took the Gunners fewer than three second-half minutes to double the advantage, Aubameyang's powerful finish completing a quick counter-attack.
Burnley kept to their task though and Ashley Barnes brought the Clarets back into the contest on 63 minutes with a low finish after the home side failed to clear.
The home fans grew increasingly nervous as Burnley pushed for an equaliser but Alex Iwobi scored from close range in stoppage-time to ensure the Gunners maintained their push for a Champions League spot.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 19Leno
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 5PapastathopoulosBooked at 41mins
- 18MonrealSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 37'minutes
- 31Kolasinac
- 4ElnenySubstituted forTorreiraat 59'minutes
- 34Xhaka
- 29GuendouziBooked at 59mins
- 10Özil
- 14Aubameyang
- 9LacazetteSubstituted forIwobiat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 8Ramsey
- 11Torreira
- 12Lichtsteiner
- 17Iwobi
- 49Nketiah
- 87Saka
Burnley
- 20Hart
- 26BardsleySubstituted forLowtonat 83'minutes
- 28Long
- 5Tarkowski
- 6MeeBooked at 60mins
- 3Taylor
- 18WestwoodBooked at 90mins
- 4CorkBooked at 60mins
- 13Hendrick
- 10BarnesBooked at 36minsSubstituted forVokesat 77'minutes
- 11WoodBooked at 47minsSubstituted forVydraat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Heaton
- 2Lowton
- 9Vokes
- 14Gibson
- 27Vydra
- 31McNeil
- 42Koiki
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 59,493
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Burnley 1.
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Burnley).
Booking
Ashley Westwood (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 3, Burnley 1. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal).
James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Burnley. Matthew Lowton tries a through ball, but Matej Vydra is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Phil Bardsley.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Charlie Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Arsenal).
Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matej Vydra (Burnley).
Offside, Burnley. Sam Vokes tries a through ball, but Jeff Hendrick is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Iwobi replaces Alexandre Lacazette.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Chris Wood.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Sam Vokes replaces Ashley Barnes.
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Wood (Burnley).
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Long (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Jack Cork (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Wood.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Kevin Long.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Burnley 1. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Long.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Mee with a headed pass.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sokratis (Arsenal).
Chris Wood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jack Cork (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.