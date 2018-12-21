Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Sergio Aguero has been directly involved in five goals in his last four league games against Palace

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero have shown no ill-effects from starting in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after lengthy injuries.

Danilo is available once again but David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy are all still absent.

Crystal Palace will recall Wilfried Zaha and James Tomkins, who were both suspended last week.

Martin Kelly has a muscle injury and joins Wayne Hennessey on the sidelines, while Cheikhou Kouyate is doubtful.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Twenty eight years to the day after Palace last won a league game in Manchester, they go to the Etihad Stadium in search of a Christmas miracle.

Since a 2-0 win at Maine Road, thanks to Ian Wright and a Neil Pointon own goal, the Eagles have taken just four points from 24 visits to City and United, suffering particularly heavy defeats on the blue side in recent years.

In the here and now, Roy Hodgson's team has won two of their last four games - but their chances of ending the last remaining 100% home record in the country are close to those of hearing reindeer land on your roof on Monday night. Who believes?!!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on his side's festive fixture list: "On previous years we played 26th and 28th, this time we have three or four days between games. We're probably going to train on the afternoon of the 25th before travelling to Leicester. Normally we train at 3pm or 4pm, maybe [on Christmas Day] we are going to train at 5pm or 6pm to give a few more hours for people at home. The players know we have to play."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "It's another chance to show we're a good Premier League team, another chance to get points. The game is played on the grass and our 11 men will be doing the best they can to beat them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace got a much-needed win over Leicester last weekend but I just don't see them getting anything at Etihad Stadium.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in eight matches against Palace and had won seven in a row prior to a goalless away draw last season.

City are unbeaten in 13 home meetings in all competitions, winning 10.

The Eagles have lost 5-0 on each of their last two trips to the Etihad Stadium. They have lost all six Premier League matches at the venue by an aggregate score of 21-1.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won 27 and lost just three of their 34 Premier League fixtures in 2018, scoring 93 goals.

They are vying to win their opening 10 Premier League home games of a season for the third time. The feat has only been achieved on five occasions in total.

City have won 15 successive Saturday 3pm kick-offs by an aggregate score of 57-7.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored 33 home league goals this season, 14 more than any other club.

They have scored a league-high eight goals in the opening 15 minutes of their games.

However, City have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League matches.

Sergio Aguero is two short of 250 career league goals.

