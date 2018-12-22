Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Manchester United 5.
Cardiff 1-5 Manchester United: Reds rampant in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got off to a perfect start as Manchester United's interim manager with a 5-1 thrashing of his former club Cardiff.
The former United striker succeeded boss Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in midweek, and got his first win courtesy of a performance that will encourage United fans as some of their more marginalised talent came to the fore in a performance full of attacking intent.
Marcus Rashford's stunning free-kick, a deflected effort from Ander Herrera and a fabulous team goal by Anthony Martial effectively won the contest before half-time for a United side inspired by the recalled Paul Pogba, who had a hand in all three first-half goals.
Victor Camarasa's penalty briefly gave Cardiff hope as they reduced the arrears to 2-1, but Jesse Lingard won and scored a contentious second-half penalty and then rounded Neil Etheridge to tap into an empty net at the death to make the result safe.
It is the first time United have scored five goals in a Premier League game since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson's last game in charge - a 5-5 draw with West Brom in May 2013.
A more attacking United than under Mourinho?
All eyes were on Solskjaer's first selection as United boss, with Pogba included in the starting line-up.
The World Cup winner and record signing at Old Trafford has been a forlorn looking substitute for the past three Premier League matches but returned to a more attack-minded United starting XI.
Pogba was joined by French forward Martial, who made his 100th Premier League appearance in spearheading the United attack with Romelu Lukaku away on compassionate leave.
Luke Shaw and Phil Jones returned to a United defence that had conceded 29 goals already this term - their worst record since 1962 - with Solskjaer making four changes in total for his first game.
Pogba was involved in the thick of the action inside three minutes, winning a free-kick from Aron Gunnarsson that would give Solskjaer the perfect start to life in the United dug-out, Rashford brilliantly finding the bottom corner.
Solskjaer was punching the air in delight with less than four minutes on the clock.
The contest proved an ideal opportunity for Pogba to send a message on the pitch rather than on social media and he certainly appeared less inhibited as the visitors passed with a good tempo and closed down effectively.
United were superior throughout the first period and it was no surprise when they doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark when Pogba picked out Herrera, whose speculative effort nicked off Greg Cunningham and gave Neil Etheridge no chance.
However, United's defensive fragility reappeared before the interval, with Rashford handballing carelessly when he moved his arm towards the ball under very little pressure and Camarasa slammed home the penalty.
But in the end, United made light work of a Cardiff side, who had won their last four home games, with attacking flair throughout.
Solskjaer's return intrigues both sets of supporters
There was a keen sense of intrigue among both sets of supporters about the presence of Solskjaer in the United dugout.
The former United striker's appointment as Mourinho's temporary successor caused raised eyebrows in South Wales after his disappointing spell managing the Bluebirds in 2014, which included a relegation from the Premier League.
Solskjaer, 45, is contracted to return to his role as manager at Norwegian club Molde next summer, but Cardiff supporters remember him for a disastrous nine-month spell in charge in the Welsh capital as he returned to the club 1,556 days after his dismissal.
Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances during his 11 years at Old Trafford and is best remembered for scoring the winner in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999, along with collecting six Premier League titles.
The sense of goodwill from Manchester United's travelling supporters towards the man they called the 'Baby-faced Assassin' was obvious - they chanted about their temporary boss from well before kick-off and gave him a rapturous reception when the sides emerged at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Before the game Cardiff boss Warnock had said Solskjaer "could not lose" in his new position and the Norwegian was keen to get his messages across, coming to the edge of his technical area several times to dispel advice and encourage his team to find more width.
He would have felt slightly unsettled when Cardiff reduced the arrears to 2-1, but a fine team move a minute later saw Martial exchange passes with Pogba and Jesse Lingard and fire past Etheridge to give United deserved daylight at the interval.
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1Etheridge
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 4Morrison
- 22Bamba
- 18CunninghamBooked at 79mins
- 17GunnarssonBooked at 58minsSubstituted forRallsat 83'minutes
- 33HoilettSubstituted forK Harrisat 74'minutes
- 21Camarasa
- 7ArterSubstituted forZohoreat 61'minutes
- 11Murphy
- 13Paterson
Substitutes
- 2Peltier
- 8Ralls
- 10Zohore
- 12Smithies
- 14Reid
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 23K Harris
Man Utd
- 1De Gea
- 18Young
- 2Lindelöf
- 4Jones
- 23ShawBooked at 35mins
- 21Herrera
- 31MaticSubstituted forFellainiat 87'minutes
- 6Pogba
- 14Lingard
- 10RashfordSubstituted forFredat 79'minutes
- 11MartialSubstituted forPereiraat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 8Mata
- 15Pereira
- 17Fred
- 20Dalot
- 22Romero
- 27Fellaini
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 33,028
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Manchester United 5.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 1, Manchester United 5. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a through ball.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Marouane Fellaini replaces Nemanja Matic.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Andreas Pereira replaces Anthony Martial.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Joe Ralls replaces Aron Gunnarsson.
Offside, Cardiff City. Greg Cunningham tries a through ball, but Josh Murphy is caught offside.
Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).
Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Marcus Rashford.
Booking
Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City).
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by David De Gea.
Attempt saved. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Murphy.
Attempt blocked. Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Cunningham.
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Kadeem Harris replaces David Junior Hoilett.
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kenneth Zohore with a cross.
Attempt saved. Phil Jones (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).
David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by David De Gea.
Attempt saved. Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf with a through ball.