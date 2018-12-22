Huddersfield 1-3 Southampton: Saints win second consecutive game

Nathan Redmond scored his first goal since May this year to set Saints on their way.

Southampton won successive Premier League games for the first time since April 2017 to condemn Huddersfield to a fifth consecutive defeat.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side were 2-0 up at the break thanks to Nathan Redmond's cool strike and a Danny Ings penalty.

The hosts improved after the break and halved the deficit through Philip Billing's swerving, long-range effort.

But Michael Obafemi's goal sealed a seventh home defeat of the season for Town, who stay in the relegation zone.

Huddersfield, with just four goals scored at home so far this season, remain in 19th and are without injured top scorer Aaron Mooy until February.

Southampton, who followed up last week's 3-2 victory over Arsenal at St Mary's, move one place up the table into 16th.

The Terriers were poor before half time, and on the back foot from the moment Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's through ball scurried through the legs of Terence Kongolo. allowing Redmond to race on to the pass and smash a first-time shot beyond Town keeper Jonas Lossl.

Mathias Jorgensen's trip on Ings inside the area gave the on-loan Liverpool striker the chance to send Lossl the wrong way from the spot, but Huddersfield's impressive fightback after the break was capped by Billing's second goal of the campaign.

But just when it looked like the home side might complete a comeback, Christopher Schindler's mistake near the byline allowed Redmond to feed the exciting Obafemi, who steadied himself near the penalty spot before calmly rolling the ball into the net to put the Saints in a commanding position.

The Hasenhuttl Effect

Although the manner of the performance was impressive enough, Saints fans will be stirred by the sight of their new manager out on the pitch celebrating with his players and in front of the hardy souls who had travelled to West Yorkshire on a bleak midwinter's day.

Prior to the arrival of the 'Klopp of the Alps', Southampton looked odds-on for a struggle in the darkest time of the year and with games piling up over the festive period.

But by seeing off Arsenal at home and then Huddersfield on the road, the Austrian has undoubtedly lifted spirits at Southampton.

Rather than the aggressive pressing style he is known for, Hasenhuttl's unchanged side bided their time against their pumped-up hosts before Redmond pounced to set them on their way.

And the cameo performance of Obafemi was another bright spot. At 18 years and 169 days old, the Irish international became Southampton's youngest scorer in the Premier League, and he forced Lossl into a save late in the match as Southampton threatened to increase their lead.

Bad day at the office for Huddersfield

The errors by Kongolo and Schindler that led to Southampton's first and third goals summed up a one step forward, two steps back approach for the Terriers, with each undermining periods where they could have taken hold of the match.

And Jorgensen's trip on Ings for the penalty just before half-time only added to the problems faced by Huddersfield manager David Wagner.

Maybe the German roused his side in the dressing room, because they looked a different proposition until Obafemi's killer blow but the stark facts now are that Huddersfield have huge problems as the season nears the halfway point.

That Billing's goal was just the fourth scored by the home side at the John Smiths Stadium this season is worrying enough, but the absence of top scorer and team heartbeat Mooy until February is another headache for Wagner to contend with.

Man of the match - Nathan Redmond (Southampton)

Nathan Redmond took his chance superbly, and was a general nuisance to Huddersfield, making 31 passes in the Terriers' half and seeing three-quarters of all his passes find their target.

Hasenhuttl nearly catching Hughes already - the stats you may have missed

Ralph Hasenhuttl has won two of his three Premier League matches in charge of Southampton (L1) - only one fewer than Mark Hughes managed in 22 attempts as Saints boss.

Southampton have registered back to back Premier League wins for the first time since April 2017 under Claude Puel.

Huddersfield have lost nine of their last 12 home Premier League games (W1 D2), netting just four goals in that time.

Nathan Redmond scored his first Premier League goal of the season for Southampton with his 28th shot at goal.

Since the start of last season, Huddersfield Town have had more different players booked for diving than any other Premier League team (4 - Rajiv van La Parra, Alex Pritchard, Laurent Depoitre and Chris Lowe).

During 2018, Huddersfield have played 20 matches in all competitions at the John Smith's Stadium, scoring just 11 times (W3 D4 L13).

Southampton's Danny Ings has scored five league goals (including play-offs) against Huddersfield - more than against any other side.

At the age of 18 years and 169 days, Southampton striker Michael Obafemi became both the youngest player to score in the Premier League for Southampton and also the youngest player from the Republic of Ireland to score in the competition.

What's next?

The Terriers travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday, 26 December to face Manchester United at 15:00 GMT. Southampton get an extra day off, and face West Ham at home on Thursday, at 19:45.