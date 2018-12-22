Match ends, Chelsea 0, Leicester City 1.
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City: Chelsea stunned by Leicester and Jamie Vardy winner
-
- From the section Premier League
Leicester stunned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as Jamie Vardy's second-half strike saw Maurizio Sarri's side defeated at home for the first time this season.
Vardy finished first time in the box from James Maddison's pass in the 51st minute after the Foxes had withstood heavy pressure.
Chelsea were dominant before the break and struck the bar through Eden Hazard, the best of a host of chances that came following a Harry Maguire error.
But having gone behind it was Chelsea who became sloppy and Leicester only grew in strength.
Indeed, the Foxes might have doubled their lead but for Cesar Azpilicueta's sliding block to deny Vardy after Kepa Arrizabalaga had spilled a cross, before the keeper saved well from Marc Albrighton.
Chasing a goal of their own, Chelsea could not break down Leicester's resistance, despite creating two key late chances.
In the 89th minute, Antonio Rudiger nodded just wide from a corner, before Marcos Alonso struck the post with only the keeper to beat.
The Blues had not lost at home since 1 April, against Tottenham, and this defeat leaves them level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal, who beat Burnley 3-1 earlier on Saturday.
For Leicester, the win moves them up to ninth in the table and is their first victory from 11 matches in London.
Crisis? What crisis?
Reports before the game spoke not just of pressure on Leicester boss Claude Puel from the club's owners but of an apparent falling out with his players, too.
There was little sign of the team lacking any motivation or desire on the pitch on Saturday.
Resisting the intensity of Chelsea's attacking intent is by no means a small feat. Puel's men not only managed to achieve that, but also to build on it as they forced themselves slowly but surely into the game.
It was Vardy's goal, scored on his 250th appearance for the club, that sealed victory, but it was a win earned by the whole team through constant running, daring in defence, and precision when it counted.
With Manchester City up next on 26 December, it had been suggested that Leicester's following match at home to Cardiff on 29 December might even decide the future of their French manager.
Instead, this impressive victory, a first at Stamford Bridge since 2000, must surely now stand as evidence of Puel's worth.
Chelsea however, will now face questions of their own.
Bad misses or bad luck?
This was not a vintage Chelsea performance, not at all the kind of showing we have come to expect from them at home since Sarri's arrival in the summer.
Looking back on the match, the Italian will identify three big misses that cost his side.
There was Hazard, smashing against the bar in search of his 100th Chelsea goal, there was Rudiger's header wide under pressure at a corner, and finally Alonso's 91st-minute miss when clean through.
The Spaniard, played in behind the Leicester defence, side-footed his shot against the upright and out, having been given what seemed an age to pick his spot.
Perhaps these were moments of bad luck. Sarri is renowned as being a very superstitions man, but he will not have failed to observe the clear dip in intensity from his side after going behind which ultimately defined their afternoon.
They seemed shell-shocked after Vardy's predatory finish, and only managed to conjure something of their finer play in the final few dramatic minutes. It turned out to be too, little too late.
Hazard left the field with a wry smile having missed out on the chance of becoming just the 10th Chelsea player to reach that landmark total of a century of goals.
Had he done so today, the afternoon might have ended very differently for Puel, the man who gave him his senior debut 11 years ago for French club Lille.
Man of the match - Ricardo Pereira (Leicester)
The Portuguese defender made more tackles, more clearances and more interceptions than any player on the pitch. He won possession a joint-high nine times, including in the build-up to Vardy's goal.
What's next?
Chelsea next play away to Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday, 26 December, before travelling to Crystal Palace on Sunday, 30 December.
Leicester host Manchester City on Wednesday, before Cardiff travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, 29 December.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 28Azpilicueta
- 2Rüdiger
- 30David Luiz
- 3Alonso
- 7Kanté
- 5JorginhoSubstituted forFàbregasat 75'minutes
- 17KovacicSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 61'minutes
- 11Pedro
- 10E Hazard
- 22WillianSubstituted forGiroudat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fàbregas
- 8Barkley
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 13Caballero
- 18Giroud
- 21Zappacosta
- 24Cahill
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 14Ricardo Pereira
- 5Morgan
- 15Maguire
- 3Chilwell
- 38Choudhury
- 24MendyBooked at 81mins
- 25NdidiBooked at 31mins
- 11Albrighton
- 9VardySubstituted forIheanachoat 84'minutes
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forGrayat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Evans
- 7Gray
- 8Iheanacho
- 12Ward
- 20Okazaki
- 21Iborra
- 28Fuchs
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 40,558
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Leicester City 1.
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Offside, Leicester City. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hamza Choudhury.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Jamie Vardy.
Hand ball by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Demarai Gray replaces James Maddison.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
Attempt saved. Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea).
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas replaces Jorginho.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (Chelsea).
Wes Morgan (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Leicester City).
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Chelsea. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Olivier Giroud replaces Willian.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jamie Vardy.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City).