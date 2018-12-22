Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City: Chelsea stunned by Leicester and Jamie Vardy winner

Vardy was making his 250th Leicester appearance

Leicester stunned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as Jamie Vardy's second-half strike saw Maurizio Sarri's side defeated at home for the first time this season.

Vardy finished first time in the box from James Maddison's pass in the 51st minute after the Foxes had withstood heavy pressure.

Chelsea were dominant before the break and struck the bar through Eden Hazard, the best of a host of chances that came following a Harry Maguire error.

But having gone behind it was Chelsea who became sloppy and Leicester only grew in strength.

Indeed, the Foxes might have doubled their lead but for Cesar Azpilicueta's sliding block to deny Vardy after Kepa Arrizabalaga had spilled a cross, before the keeper saved well from Marc Albrighton.

Chasing a goal of their own, Chelsea could not break down Leicester's resistance, despite creating two key late chances.

In the 89th minute, Antonio Rudiger nodded just wide from a corner, before Marcos Alonso struck the post with only the keeper to beat.

The Blues had not lost at home since 1 April, against Tottenham, and this defeat leaves them level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal, who beat Burnley 3-1 earlier on Saturday.

For Leicester, the win moves them up to ninth in the table and is their first victory from 11 matches in London.

Crisis? What crisis?

Reports before the game spoke not just of pressure on Leicester boss Claude Puel from the club's owners but of an apparent falling out with his players, too.

There was little sign of the team lacking any motivation or desire on the pitch on Saturday.

Resisting the intensity of Chelsea's attacking intent is by no means a small feat. Puel's men not only managed to achieve that, but also to build on it as they forced themselves slowly but surely into the game.

It was Vardy's goal, scored on his 250th appearance for the club, that sealed victory, but it was a win earned by the whole team through constant running, daring in defence, and precision when it counted.

With Manchester City up next on 26 December, it had been suggested that Leicester's following match at home to Cardiff on 29 December might even decide the future of their French manager.

Instead, this impressive victory, a first at Stamford Bridge since 2000, must surely now stand as evidence of Puel's worth.

Chelsea however, will now face questions of their own.

Bad misses or bad luck?

This was not a vintage Chelsea performance, not at all the kind of showing we have come to expect from them at home since Sarri's arrival in the summer.

Looking back on the match, the Italian will identify three big misses that cost his side.

There was Hazard, smashing against the bar in search of his 100th Chelsea goal, there was Rudiger's header wide under pressure at a corner, and finally Alonso's 91st-minute miss when clean through.

The Spaniard, played in behind the Leicester defence, side-footed his shot against the upright and out, having been given what seemed an age to pick his spot.

Perhaps these were moments of bad luck. Sarri is renowned as being a very superstitions man, but he will not have failed to observe the clear dip in intensity from his side after going behind which ultimately defined their afternoon.

They seemed shell-shocked after Vardy's predatory finish, and only managed to conjure something of their finer play in the final few dramatic minutes. It turned out to be too, little too late.

Hazard left the field with a wry smile having missed out on the chance of becoming just the 10th Chelsea player to reach that landmark total of a century of goals.

Had he done so today, the afternoon might have ended very differently for Puel, the man who gave him his senior debut 11 years ago for French club Lille.

Man of the match - Ricardo Pereira (Leicester)

The Portuguese defender made more tackles, more clearances and more interceptions than any player on the pitch. He won possession a joint-high nine times, including in the build-up to Vardy's goal.

What's next?

Chelsea next play away to Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday, 26 December, before travelling to Crystal Palace on Sunday, 30 December.

Leicester host Manchester City on Wednesday, before Cardiff travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, 29 December.

More to follow.