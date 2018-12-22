West Ham United 0-2 Watford: Deeney penalty helps end Hammers winning run

Troy Deeney's third goal of the season set Watford on the way to their first away victory since 20 October.

Troy Deeney's first half penalty set Watford on their way to a first away win for more than two months as they climbed up to sixth in the Premier League.

Deeney scored from the spot after home defender Fabian Balbuena fouled Roberto Pereyra at the end of a neat move involving Jose Holebas and Gerard Deulofeu.

Deulofeu then sealed the points late on with a precise 88th-minute finish into the bottom right corner.

Michail Antonio hit the woodwork twice with headers for the Hammers, who had been bidding for a fifth consecutive victory for the first time since 2006.

But their wastefulness in front of goal, as well as some resolute defending from the visitors means they slip to 12th in the table.

Manchester United can move back above Watford into sixth when they face Cardiff in Saturday's late kick off (17:30 GMT).

Resilient Hornets & fantastic Foster

While Watford's triumph was secured thanks to two flowing moves, they were also forced to withstand periods of incessant pressure from the hosts.

Javi Gracia's side have not been noted for their defensive resilience of late having conceded at least twice in their five previous fixtures.

However, defender Christian Kabasele set the tone for a much improved showing inside two minutes, intercepting Antonio's cross with Javier Hernandez well placed to score.

The 27-year-old Congolese centre-back hardly put a foot wrong, making 10 clearances and four blocks in a dominant performance.

And even when the Hammers did find a way past Kabasele, they faced former England goalkeeper Ben Foster, who delivered an inspired performance, saving all seven of West Ham's shots on target.

Foster brilliantly repelled a Hernandez volley in the first period and preserved Watford's lead moments before their second goal, with a reflex save from Snodgrass' deflected effort.

Woodwork & wastefulness for West Ham

Unlike West Ham's clinical victory at Fulham last weekend, this was a more frustrating occasion in front of goal.

Despite having 18 shots on goal, Manuel Pellegrini's side toiled in attack and when they did forge a clear opening they were guilty of wayward finishing.

Antonio headed against the post at the start of the second period, and then spurned a gilt-edged chance to level the scores late on.

Reacting first to Foster's save from Snodgrass, Antonio - with six goals in his last eight games against Watford - somehow managed to head against the cross-bar from no more than four yards out.

There were other missed opportunities too, with Javier Hernandez uncharacteristically snatching at a shot from Felipe Anderson's cut back.

At the other end, Lukasz Fabianski heroically saved point blank efforts from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Troy Deeney, as the second half drew on but those missed chances didn't cost the visitors.

Man of the match - Ben Foster (Watford)

Watford keeper Ben Foster saved all seven of West Ham's shots on target

'I was never afraid' - what they said

Watford manager Javi Gracia speaking to BBC Match of the Day:

"It's always important to win. They had won the last four but we kept the same level we did in the last performance to get another win.

"Playing away here you always have to be ready to defend but I was never afraid (of the outcome). It's true they had many chances but we also created many clear chances. You have to suffer a lot but at the end of the game we got the result we deserved. It was an open game but we deserved the victory.

"We have a lot of games so we don't have time to speak about our position. We are improving. We started playing well with four wins, after that we have competed well with good and bad results.

"The keeper [Ben Foster] always has a good performance and he gives confidence to the rest of the team but Lukasz Fabianski also made two very good saves for them."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini speaking to BBC Match of the Day:

"We deserved a little bit more, I think, at least to draw the game. Going a goal behind made it more difficult in that we were playing under pressure. We had three or four clear chances to at least draw the game.

"Last game we scored from most of our chances, today we couldn't. The penalty gave Watford that impetus. Before the goal we had three very dangerous opportunities. We dominated the game.

"Once they scored they were calm while we were more nervous. If you asked me when we started the season, after losing the first four games I would be very happy with the points we have now."

Deeney excels in London Stadium - the stats

Watford have won five of their last eight Premier League games against West Ham (D1 L2), winning three away from home in this run (1-0 in Feb 2007, 4-2 in Sept 2016 and 2-0 in Dec 2018).

West Ham lost just their second game in their last nine in the Premier League, having won each of the last four before today.

West Ham have failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 of their last 11 Premier League home games.

Watford striker Troy Deeney has scored in three of his last four league appearances against West Ham, with two of those goals coming at London Stadium.

Watford's Gerard Deulofeu scored in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time in his career.

Watford ended a run of seven consecutive Premier League games in which they failed to keep a clean sheet.

What's next?

West Ham face trips to Southampton on Thursday 27 December (19:45 GMT) and Burnley on 30 December (14:15) before returning to the London Stadium on 2 January (19:45) to take on Brighton in front of an increased capacity of 60,000.

Watford host Chelsea on 26 December (19:30) and Newcastle on 29 December (15:00) before travelling to Bournemouth on 2 January (19:45).