Irish Premiership: Mitchell double helps Glenavon to easy win over Coleraine

  • From the section Irish
Friday night's victory was a second win of the season for Glenavon over Coleraine
Friday night's victory was a second win of the season for Glenavon over Coleraine

An Andrew Mitchell first-half double helped Glenavon to a comfortable 4-0 win over inconsistent Coleraine at Mourneview Park.

Mark Sykes, who looks set to join Port Vale in January, and substitute Jordan Jenkins added goals after the break.

The Bannsiders made a bright start, but faded in the blustery conditions after Mitchell's 12th-minute opener.

The result takes the third-placed Lurgan Blues to within three points of leaders Ballymena United.

It was just a second win in seven games for Gary Hamilton's side, who have been out of sorts recently after a hugely impressive start to the campaign.

Coleraine, meanwhile, remain in sixth place but last season's runners-up are 14 points off the pacesetters and Friday night's result was the second time this season they have conceded four goals against Glenavon.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you