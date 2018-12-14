Irish Premiership: Mitchell double helps Glenavon to easy win over Coleraine

Friday night's victory was a second win of the season for Glenavon over Coleraine

An Andrew Mitchell first-half double helped Glenavon to a comfortable 4-0 win over inconsistent Coleraine at Mourneview Park.

Mark Sykes, who looks set to join Port Vale in January, and substitute Jordan Jenkins added goals after the break.

The Bannsiders made a bright start, but faded in the blustery conditions after Mitchell's 12th-minute opener.

The result takes the third-placed Lurgan Blues to within three points of leaders Ballymena United.

It was just a second win in seven games for Gary Hamilton's side, who have been out of sorts recently after a hugely impressive start to the campaign.

Coleraine, meanwhile, remain in sixth place but last season's runners-up are 14 points off the pacesetters and Friday night's result was the second time this season they have conceded four goals against Glenavon.

More to follow.