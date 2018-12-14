Rangers fined and warned by Uefa after Europa League incidents

A Rangers fan is led away by stewards after entering the field in the 0-0 draw with Villarreal

Rangers have been fined £14,000 and warned after a series of incidents in their Europa League ties with Villarreal and Spartak Moscow.

Rangers were fined by Uefa after "field invasions by supporters" and "throwing of objects" during the 0-0 draw with Villarreal at Ibrox last month.

Manager Steven Gerrard was also given a warning after the 4-3 defeat away to Spartak kicked off late.

Spartak were fined £24,000 for a range of incidents.

Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body had charged the Russian club for "throwing of objects", "setting off of fireworks" and having "stairways blocked".

However, disciplinary proceedings were closed against coach Oleg Kononov for the late kick-off.

Rangers were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday after losing 1-0 away to Rapid Vienna, finishing third in their group.