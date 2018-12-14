Ivory Coast appeals to Court of Arbitration for Sport over 2021 Afcon

Africa Cup of Nations trophy

The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) against an alleged decision by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to strip the country of the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Last week, Caf president Ahmad told Afrique Media TV that Cameroon has been offered the 2021 finals which had already been awarded to Ivory Coast.

His comments came after Caf took the 2019 edition from Cameroon due to poor preparation and security concerns.

The BBC has contacted the Confederation of African Football for clarification, but as yet, there has been no official statement from Caf about the 2021 Nations Cup.

Ivory Coast have taken action following the week's events.

"The FIF was surprised to learn that the president of Caf decided on his own authority, without any prior consultation ... to reassign the 2021 edition, which was entrusted until then to Ivory Coast, to Cameroon," the FIF said in a statement.

"The preparation and work required to organise this great competition, which is particularly important for all Ivorian football and the Ivory Coast, constitutes important economic, financial and human investment.

"In view of all that has happened, the FIF has gone to Cas to appeal against the decision of Caf."

Caf president Ahmad had also indicated that Ivory Coast has now been offered the hosting rights for 2023.

Guinea, awarded hosting rights for 2023, would be affected by this shift. Guinea, which has never hosted the competition, promised to use Conakry, Kankan, Labe and Nzerekore as venues.