Newcastle's Rafael Benitez wins Premier League manager of the month

Rafael Benitez was named Newcastle manager in March 2016

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has been named Premier League manager of the month for November.

Newcastle were 19th in the table at the start of November, with no wins from their first 10 games, before three straight victories moved them out of the relegation zone.

The Magpies beat Watford and Bournemouth at St James' Park before an away win at Burnley.

It is the fifth time the Spaniard has won the award in the top flight.

"It's always good to win trophies," said Benitez, whose side currently sit 15th.

"Obviously I would like to win more manager of the months, then we would be in a better position in the table.

"But it's always positive and it is good also for the staff. Everybody is helping you and it is an extra motivation."