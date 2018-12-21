Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 2.
Wolves 0-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah helps Reds go four points clear
Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool to a victory at Wolves that took them four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
The Reds went ahead when Fabinho played a one-two with Sadio Mane and crossed for Salah, who flicked the ball into the net with the outside of his foot.
The Egyptian set up Liverpool's second with a wonderful lofted pass over the home defence, allowing Virgil van Dijk to side-foot a six-yard volley past Rui Patricio.
City, the defending champions, play their game in hand on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace, but this victory ensures for Jurgen Klopp's side will be top on Christmas Day.
Eight of the past nine teams to have led the league on 25 December have gone on to win the title.
Unbeaten Reds impress again
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren said earlier this week that his side could go through an entire league season without losing, replicating the achievement of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' in 2003-04.
Their win at Wolves takes them to 18 matches, with 15 wins and three draws meaning they hold the only unbeaten league record in English professional football. They are also one of only three teams - along with Juventus and Paris St-Germain - to have not lost a league match this season in the top divisions in England, France, Italy, Spain and Germany.
This was another tough assignment overcome, against a Wolves side that had already beaten Chelsea and taken points off Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.
A beautifully crafted move gave the Reds a 19th-minute lead. Salah's quickly taken free-kick led to Fabinho combining with Mane, the Brazil international getting to the byeline and pulling the ball back for Salah to finish with a deft flick past Patricio.
James Milner had a chance to add a second but his left-footed strike was well saved.
Salah, who won last season's Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award, then set up his side's second goal as his clever pass was steered into the net by centre-half Van Dijk for his first Premier League goal for Liverpool.
Klopp was able to take off both Roberto Firmino and Mane in the second half to rest them for a busy festive programme, which includes matches against Arsenal and Manchester City.
Substitute Georginio Wijnaldum nearly added a third in injury time - after Salah forced an error from Willy Boly - and this was a well-deserved victory for the Reds, who are attempting to win a 19th top-flight title but first since 1989-90.
Line-ups
Wolves
- 11Rui Patrício
- 5Bennett
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 27Saïss
- 8Neves
- 19Castro OttoSubstituted forVinagreat 81'minutes
- 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 63'minutes
- 37TraoréSubstituted forCavaleiroat 63'minutes
- 9Jiménez
Substitutes
- 7Cavaleiro
- 10Hélder Costa
- 17Gibbs-White
- 21Ruddy
- 29Vinagre
- 32Dendoncker
- 33Bonatini
Liverpool
- 13Alisson
- 7Milner
- 6Lovren
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14Henderson
- 3Fabinho
- 10ManéSubstituted forClyneat 87'minutes
- 9Roberto FirminoSubstituted forWijnaldumat 76'minutes
- 8KeitaSubstituted forLallanaat 58'minutes
- 11Salah
Substitutes
- 2Clyne
- 5Wijnaldum
- 15Sturridge
- 20Lallana
- 22Mignolet
- 23Shaqiri
- 27Origi
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 31,358
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
