Europa League: Sevilla beat Krasnodar to reach knockout stage as group winners

Ben Yedder scored his 13th of the season in all competitions

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice as Sevilla beat Krasnador to reach the Europa League knockout stage as Group J winners.

French striker Ben Yedder scored his goals in the first 10 minutes and Ever Banega added a second-half penalty.

Despite defeat, Russian club Krasnodar went through in second place, as Standard Liege missed the chance to go above them.

The Belgians needed to win but drew 0-0 away to Turkish club Akhisarspor.

Sevilla won the Europa League three seasons in row from 2013-14 under Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Elsewhere, last season's losing finalists Marseille finished bottom of Group H as they lost 3-1 at home to Apollon Limassol.

Eintracht Frankfurt had already won the group, while Lazio were already certain of finishing second. Frankfurt beat the Italians 2-1 in Rome on Thursday.

During the game, a number of flares were thrown on to the running track around the pitch of the Stadio Olimpico by members of a large away support, which outnumbered the home fans inside the ground.

Five Frankfurt fans were arrested following clashes with Lazio supporters near the ground.

There were over 9,000 Frankfurt fans in the Stadio Olimpico

Rennes beat Astana 2-0 to secure their place in the last 32 by climbing above the Kazakh champions into second in Group K, which was won by Dynamo Kiev, despite the Ukrainians' 1-0 home defeat by Jablonec.

In Group I, Genk finished top as they beat Norwegian side Sarpsborg 4-0 at home, and Malmo went through as runners-up by defeating Besiktas 1-0.