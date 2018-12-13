Match ends, Sevilla 3, FK Krasnodar 0.
Europa League: Sevilla beat Krasnodar to reach knockout stage as group winners
-
- From the section European Football
Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice as Sevilla beat Krasnador to reach the Europa League knockout stage as Group J winners.
French striker Ben Yedder scored his goals in the first 10 minutes and Ever Banega added a second-half penalty.
Despite defeat, Russian club Krasnodar went through in second place, as Standard Liege missed the chance to go above them.
The Belgians needed to win but drew 0-0 away to Turkish club Akhisarspor.
Sevilla won the Europa League three seasons in row from 2013-14 under Arsenal boss Unai Emery.
Elsewhere, last season's losing finalists Marseille finished bottom of Group H as they lost 3-1 at home to Apollon Limassol.
Eintracht Frankfurt had already won the group, while Lazio were already certain of finishing second. Frankfurt beat the Italians 2-1 in Rome on Thursday.
During the game, a number of flares were thrown on to the running track around the pitch of the Stadio Olimpico by members of a large away support, which outnumbered the home fans inside the ground.
Five Frankfurt fans were arrested following clashes with Lazio supporters near the ground.
Rennes beat Astana 2-0 to secure their place in the last 32 by climbing above the Kazakh champions into second in Group K, which was won by Dynamo Kiev, despite the Ukrainians' 1-0 home defeat by Jablonec.
In Group I, Genk finished top as they beat Norwegian side Sarpsborg 4-0 at home, and Malmo went through as runners-up by defeating Besiktas 1-0.
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 25Mercado
- 6Martins Carriço
- 3Gómez
- 10BanegaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forAmadouat 70'minutes
- 21PromesBooked at 40mins
- 7Mesa
- 22Vázquez
- 18Escudero
- 12André SilvaSubstituted forMurielat 77'minutes
- 9Ben YedderSubstituted forNavasat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Amadou
- 8Nolito
- 13Soriano
- 14Muriel
- 16Navas
- 23Arana Lopes
- 24Gnagnon
FK Krasnodar
- 1Kritsyuk
- 98Petrov
- 4Martynovich
- 3Fjóluson
- 6RamírezBooked at 48mins
- 8GazinskiyBooked at 14mins
- 77Kaboré
- 33PereyraSubstituted forStotskiyat 51'minutes
- 7Maciel Sousa CamposSubstituted forShishkinat 77'minutes
- 85IgnatyevSubstituted forCuevaat 61'minutes
- 16Claesson
Substitutes
- 20Cueva
- 39Safonov
- 49Shishkin
- 50Golubev
- 88Sinitsyn
- 89Stotskiy
- 93Suleymanov
- Referee:
- Daniel Stefanski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 3, FK Krasnodar 0.
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar).
Attempt saved. Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Sevilla. Sergio Escudero tries a through ball, but Daniel Carriço is caught offside.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.
Attempt saved. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Quincy Promes.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Dmitriy Stotskiy.
Attempt missed. Roque Mesa (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Luis Muriel replaces André Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Roman Shishkin replaces Wanderson.
Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar).
Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).
Christian Cueva (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar).
Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Jesús Navas replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Ibrahim Amadou replaces Éver Banega.
Booking
Éver Banega (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christian Cueva (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Christian Cueva replaces Ivan Ignatyev.
Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éver Banega with a headed pass.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Viktor Claesson.
Foul by Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar).
Quincy Promes (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sevilla. André Silva tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Quincy Promes with a cross.
Offside, FK Krasnodar. Yuri Gazinskiy tries a through ball, but Wanderson is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).
Substitution
Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Dmitriy Stotskiy replaces Mauricio Pereyra.
Foul by Ivan Ignatyev (FK Krasnodar).
Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 3, FK Krasnodar 0. Éver Banega (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.