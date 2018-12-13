Europa League - Group J
Sevilla3FK Krasnodar0

Europa League: Sevilla beat Krasnodar to reach knockout stage as group winners

Wissam Ben Yedder
Ben Yedder scored his 13th of the season in all competitions

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice as Sevilla beat Krasnador to reach the Europa League knockout stage as Group J winners.

French striker Ben Yedder scored his goals in the first 10 minutes and Ever Banega added a second-half penalty.

Despite defeat, Russian club Krasnodar went through in second place, as Standard Liege missed the chance to go above them.

The Belgians needed to win but drew 0-0 away to Turkish club Akhisarspor.

Sevilla won the Europa League three seasons in row from 2013-14 under Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Elsewhere, last season's losing finalists Marseille finished bottom of Group H as they lost 3-1 at home to Apollon Limassol.

Eintracht Frankfurt had already won the group, while Lazio were already certain of finishing second. Frankfurt beat the Italians 2-1 in Rome on Thursday.

During the game, a number of flares were thrown on to the running track around the pitch of the Stadio Olimpico by members of a large away support, which outnumbered the home fans inside the ground.

Five Frankfurt fans were arrested following clashes with Lazio supporters near the ground.

Riot police at the Stadio Olimpico in front of a flare thrown from the away end
There were over 9,000 Frankfurt fans in the Stadio Olimpico

Rennes beat Astana 2-0 to secure their place in the last 32 by climbing above the Kazakh champions into second in Group K, which was won by Dynamo Kiev, despite the Ukrainians' 1-0 home defeat by Jablonec.

In Group I, Genk finished top as they beat Norwegian side Sarpsborg 4-0 at home, and Malmo went through as runners-up by defeating Besiktas 1-0.

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 25Mercado
  • 6Martins Carriço
  • 3Gómez
  • 10BanegaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forAmadouat 70'minutes
  • 21PromesBooked at 40mins
  • 7Mesa
  • 22Vázquez
  • 18Escudero
  • 12André SilvaSubstituted forMurielat 77'minutes
  • 9Ben YedderSubstituted forNavasat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Amadou
  • 8Nolito
  • 13Soriano
  • 14Muriel
  • 16Navas
  • 23Arana Lopes
  • 24Gnagnon

FK Krasnodar

  • 1Kritsyuk
  • 98Petrov
  • 4Martynovich
  • 3Fjóluson
  • 6RamírezBooked at 48mins
  • 8GazinskiyBooked at 14mins
  • 77Kaboré
  • 33PereyraSubstituted forStotskiyat 51'minutes
  • 7Maciel Sousa CamposSubstituted forShishkinat 77'minutes
  • 85IgnatyevSubstituted forCuevaat 61'minutes
  • 16Claesson

Substitutes

  • 20Cueva
  • 39Safonov
  • 49Shishkin
  • 50Golubev
  • 88Sinitsyn
  • 89Stotskiy
  • 93Suleymanov
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamFK Krasnodar
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Sevilla 3, FK Krasnodar 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sevilla 3, FK Krasnodar 0.

Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar).

Attempt saved. Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Offside, Sevilla. Sergio Escudero tries a through ball, but Daniel Carriço is caught offside.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.

Attempt saved. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Quincy Promes.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Dmitriy Stotskiy.

Attempt missed. Roque Mesa (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Luis Muriel replaces André Silva.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Roman Shishkin replaces Wanderson.

Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar).

Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).

Christian Cueva (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar).

Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).

Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Jesús Navas replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Ibrahim Amadou replaces Éver Banega.

Booking

Éver Banega (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Christian Cueva (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Christian Cueva replaces Ivan Ignatyev.

Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Éver Banega with a headed pass.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Viktor Claesson.

Foul by Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar).

Quincy Promes (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Sevilla. André Silva tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.

Attempt missed. André Silva (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Quincy Promes with a cross.

Offside, FK Krasnodar. Yuri Gazinskiy tries a through ball, but Wanderson is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla).

Substitution

Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Dmitriy Stotskiy replaces Mauricio Pereyra.

Foul by Ivan Ignatyev (FK Krasnodar).

Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 3, FK Krasnodar 0. Éver Banega (Sevilla) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 13th December 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001751218
2Celtic630358-39
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you