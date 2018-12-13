Ligue 1: Several French top-flight games postponed
-
- From the section European Football
Four Ligue 1 matches have been postponed - with another three rearranged - because of the security issues in France as games are called off for the second weekend in a row.
The country has seen four weekends of violent anti-government protests - with more demonstrations expected.
Paris St-Germain's game in Dijon on Saturday remains unaffected.
A minute's silence will be held before the four games to honour the victims of the unrelated shooting in Strasbourg.
Strasbourg's players - whose game at Reims on Saturday goes ahead - will wear a shirt without sponsors' logos to pay respect. Three people were killed, with a fourth left brain dead and 12 others wounded in a Christmas market gun attack.
Games off this weekend (to be played at later dates)
Saturday: Amiens v Angers, Nantes v Montpellier
Sunday: Guingamp v Rennes, Marseille v Bordeaux
Games still on
Saturday: Dijon v PSG (16:00 GMT), Reims v Strasbourg (19:00 GMT)
Sunday: Nimes v Lille (14:00 GMT), Nice v Saint-Etienne (16:00 GMT, moved from Friday), Lyon v Monaco (20:00 GMT, moved from 12:00)
Tuesday: Caen v Toulouse (18:30 GMT, moved from Saturday)