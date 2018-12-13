Ligue 1: Several French top-flight games postponed

Media playback is not supported on this device Protesters surged forward before tear gas was fired

Four Ligue 1 matches have been postponed - with another three rearranged - because of the security issues in France as games are called off for the second weekend in a row.

The country has seen four weekends of violent anti-government protests - with more demonstrations expected.

Paris St-Germain's game in Dijon on Saturday remains unaffected.

A minute's silence will be held before the four games to honour the victims of the unrelated shooting in Strasbourg.

Strasbourg's players - whose game at Reims on Saturday goes ahead - will wear a shirt without sponsors' logos to pay respect. Three people were killed, with a fourth left brain dead and 12 others wounded in a Christmas market gun attack.

Games off this weekend (to be played at later dates)

Saturday: Amiens v Angers, Nantes v Montpellier

Sunday: Guingamp v Rennes, Marseille v Bordeaux

Games still on

Saturday: Dijon v PSG (16:00 GMT), Reims v Strasbourg (19:00 GMT)

Sunday: Nimes v Lille (14:00 GMT), Nice v Saint-Etienne (16:00 GMT, moved from Friday), Lyon v Monaco (20:00 GMT, moved from 12:00)

Tuesday: Caen v Toulouse (18:30 GMT, moved from Saturday)