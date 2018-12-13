Ligue 1: Several French top-flight games postponed

Media playback is not supported on this device

Protesters surged forward before tear gas was fired

Four Ligue 1 matches have been postponed - with another three rearranged - because of the security issues in France as games are called off for the second weekend in a row.

The country has seen four weekends of violent anti-government protests - with more demonstrations expected.

Paris St-Germain's game in Dijon on Saturday remains unaffected.

A minute's silence will be held before the four games to honour the victims of the unrelated shooting in Strasbourg.

Strasbourg's players - whose game at Reims on Saturday goes ahead - will wear a shirt without sponsors' logos to pay respect. Three people were killed, with a fourth left brain dead and 12 others wounded in a Christmas market gun attack.

Games off this weekend (to be played at later dates)

Saturday: Amiens v Angers, Nantes v Montpellier

Sunday: Guingamp v Rennes, Marseille v Bordeaux

Games still on

Saturday: Dijon v PSG (16:00 GMT), Reims v Strasbourg (19:00 GMT)

Sunday: Nimes v Lille (14:00 GMT), Nice v Saint-Etienne (16:00 GMT, moved from Friday), Lyon v Monaco (20:00 GMT, moved from 12:00)

Tuesday: Caen v Toulouse (18:30 GMT, moved from Saturday)

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you