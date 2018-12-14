Champions League draw: Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham await last-16 ties

Manchester City are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, while Liverpool were runners-up last time out

The group stage is done, we now know the 16 teams into the knockout stage of the Champions League.

All four English teams made it through to Monday's draw which starts from 11:00 GMT and they were joined by some of Europe's heavyweights.

The Football Daily podcast discusses who will be the surprise package, the teams to avoid and the teams to face...

What is the format for the draw?

The 16 sides are split into two pots of seeded and unseeded teams - you cannot face a team from your country or one that you have already played in the group stage.

The first legs will take place on 12-13 and 19-20 February, with the return legs on 5-6 and 12-13 March.

'Everyone wants to draw Manchester United'

Premier League champions Manchester City were the best performing English side in the group stage, finishing top of their group. With the other three English teams finishing second, City's last-16 opposition choices narrow down to four - Atletico Madrid, Schalke, Ajax or Roma.

Tottenham and last year's finalists Liverpool scraped through in their final group games, but they could be paired with one of Europe's giants.

Manchester United have had a somewhat tumultuous season - sixth in the Premier League after 16 games and 16 points behind leaders Liverpool - but progressed to the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare.

"Liverpool and Manchester City are teams that terrify me," says European football expert Mina Rzouki. "I still think Spurs can be done if you are a big team and the same can be said of Manchester United."

Manchester United finished second in Group H behind Serie A champions Juventus

Jose Mourinho's United and his former club Porto are two of the sides the seeded teams will be happy to face, as Opta statistician Duncan Alexander explains.

"Porto and Manchester United are teams that got through the group in a 'lucky' way," he says.

"If you look at their goals expected (xG), Porto's 'for' xG was the same as their 'conceded' xG and to win the group with those numbers is not that likely.

"Meanwhile United are the only team to progress to the knockout stages with a negative xG goal difference. It means that the chances they had going forward were of less good quality than they conceded at the back.

"Looking at the numbers, the teams everyone wants to draw in the last 16 would be Manchester United. That stacks up with how we have seen them play in most games."

Dortmund the surprise package?

Since taking over in the summer, Swiss manager Lucien Favre has overseen a turnaround in fortunes for Borussia Dortmund, having finished fourth last season.

Dortmund have lost just once in all competitions this term and are running away with the Bundesliga, top of the table after 14 games, seven points ahead of second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

They also topped their Champions League group ahead of Atletico Madrid, while Thierry Henry's Monaco finished bottom.

"It is hard not to rave and be so enthusiastic about this Borussia Dortmund team," says German football expert Raphael Honigstein.

"They have found themselves in a draw where Atletico - as the best team - have not been where they have been in recent years. Monaco are a shambles.

"Bayern have had some shocking results which has helped but you still have to beat other teams and Dortmund's points average is 2.5 per game and they are heading for the best season in the club's history.

"In the summer they signed Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel, who in [Belgium boss] Roberto Martinez's words, has been the signing of the world this summer. Dortmund look so much more balanced with him."

Sancho has been a shining light for Dortmund this season

English teenager Jadon Sancho has played a crucial role in the side's rise up the table, while striker Paco Alcacer has scored 11 goals and Germany international Marco Reus has chipped in with 12.

Honigstein said: "They do it with young players, with style and with an ability that starts with the manager who is a really nice guy. He is not one of those who looks for confrontation or has anything bad to say to anyone. He is a lovely guy who has found a way of improving a team that was lost last year.

"They finished with 55 points and already have 36 now. It is a completely different vibe around the club and they have so many players who are so exciting to watch.

"They are one of the best teams in the competition and I will not be surprised if they can upset one or two bigger teams and be the surprise package."

Rzouki added: "I am a big fan of Lucien Favre and how he can get the best out of his players. He uses youth and plays different styles of football.

"But have they benefited from a season in which Bayern Munich have not fired on all cylinders? They seem to be a fallen giant and RB Leipzig are not offering too much competition."

'Real a zombie you cannot kill off' - who will win it?

Will Real go all the way without Zidane?

Real Madrid have won the competition in four of the last five years, including the last three in a row under former manager Zinedine Zidane.

Can Santiago Solari repeat the trick and take them all the way this time or will Pep Guardiola lead Manchester City to glory for the first time?

"My fear is that Real Madrid is a zombie that you cannot kill off and in the last frame a hand emerges," said Honigstein. "I would like to see them out of the competition before ruling them out of winning it.

"It is a very open field, I don't think you have teams that are fully functional and awe-inspiring, they all have a weakness in on way or another and that opens the door for Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and even for all their problems, Bayern. Barcelona can come good too.

Rzouki said: "Liverpool have a better chance than City because of their pedigree. The way they play at their top is too hard not manage.

"Manchester City lacks balance. They can concede easily in Europe. We have seen that against Lyon and Hoffenheim and if Fernandinho suffers any more injuries, there is not a natural replacement for him.

"When you get past him, defensively there is a backline and if they are not playing at their best they can be got at. But they play the best football in Europe so we would like to see them reach far."