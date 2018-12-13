Jamie Glackin: Coleraine sign Crusaders midfielder on a two-and-a-half year deal

Glackin made 41 appearances in his season and a half long spell with Crusaders

Coleraine have signed midfielder Jamie Glackin from Irish Premiership champions Crusaders on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 23-year-old played under Bannsiders boss Rodney McAree at Dungannon Swifts before moving to Seaview in June 2017.

Glackin becomes McAree's first signing as Coleraine boss.

"I'm delighted to bring Jamie to Coleraine as I know the qualities that he possesses," the manager told the club website.

"I said that if I took charge at another top club, I'd try my best to sign Jamie and thankfully that's happened."

The Omagh native will be eligible to play for his new club upon the opening of the winter transfer window on 1 January.

He made 41 appearances in a frustrating spell with Crusaders in which first-team opportunities were limited, with his only goal this season coming against Cliftonville in the Co Antrim Shield.

"He is a player who will excite supporters, create chances and carry a real goal threat," continued McAree.

Glackin will provide a welcome addition to McAree's squad who have struggled for consistency since the departure of former manager Oran Kearney in September.

The Irish Cup holders currently sit sixth in the league table, 14 behinds off pacesetters Ballymena United.