Europa League - Group F
Olympiakos3AC Milan1

Olympiakos knock out AC Milan in 3-1 Europa League thriller

Olympiakos players celebrate
Olympiakos needed to win 2-0, 3-1 or by three or more goals

Olympiakos beat AC Milan in a thriller to advance to the Europa League knockout stages at the expense of the Italian giants.

They needed to win by two goals and led through Pape Abou Cisse's header.

Cristian Zapata scored an own goal to put Olympiakos 2-0 up but 110 seconds later he scored a header in the right net to give Milan the edge again.

But Konstantinos Fortounis' late penalty after Ignazio Abate's foul gave the Greek side the goal they needed.

They knock seven-time European champions Milan out on goal difference after they finished level on head-to-head. Had the visitors scored once more then Olympiakos would have needed to win by three because of away goals.

It is the first time Milan have been knocked out of a European group stage since the second round in the 2000-01 Champions League.

Elsewhere, Slavia Prague qualified for the last 32 after a 2-0 win over Group C winners Zenit St Petersburg. That result eliminated Bordeaux and FC Copenhagen.

Bayer Leverkusen sealed top spot in Group A with a 5-1 win at AEK Larnaca.

Olympiakos fans displayed this tifo during the game
Line-ups

Olympiakos

  • 93Malheiro de Sá
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 66CisséBooked at 44mins
  • 26Vukovic
  • 23KoutrisBooked at 41mins
  • 4CamaraBooked at 73minsSubstituted forTorosidisat 79'minutes
  • 12dos Santos Torres
  • 10FetfatzidisSubstituted forNatchoat 69'minutes
  • 7Fortounis
  • 56Castelo PodenceSubstituted forBouchalakisat 85'minutes
  • 9GuerreroBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 6Natcho
  • 19Vrousai
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 22Gianniotis
  • 25Miranda
  • 35Torosidis

AC Milan

  • 25ReinaBooked at 54mins
  • 2Calabria
  • 20AbateBooked at 80mins
  • 17Zapata
  • 68RodríguezSubstituted forHalilovicat 85'minutes
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 79Kessié
  • 14BakayokoBooked at 42mins
  • 10CalhanogluBooked at 13mins
  • 9Higuaín
  • 63CutroneSubstituted forLaxaltat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mauri
  • 16Bertolacci
  • 22Musacchio
  • 56Simic
  • 77Halilovic
  • 93Laxalt
  • 99Donnarumma
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamOlympiakosAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home18
Away18
Shots on Target
Home9
Away8
Corners
Home8
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Olympiakos 3, Milan 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Olympiakos 3, Milan 1.

Foul by Guilherme (Olympiakos).

Alen Halilovic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Omar Elabdellaoui (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Laxalt (Milan).

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Andreas Bouchalakis.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Booking

Guerrero (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Guerrero (Olympiakos).

Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match José Sá (Olympiakos) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristián Zapata.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Andreas Bouchalakis replaces Daniel Podence.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Alen Halilovic replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Koutris.

Hand ball by Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos).

Goal!

Goal! Olympiakos 3, Milan 1. Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Ignazio Abate (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Olympiakos. Vasilis Torosidis draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ignazio Abate (Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Samu Castillejo.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Mohamed Camara.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Diego Laxalt replaces Patrick Cutrone.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Davide Calabria with a cross.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Ignazio Abate.

Attempt blocked. Guerrero (Olympiakos) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui with a cross.

Booking

Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).

Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Olympiakos. Bibras Natcho tries a through ball, but Konstantinos Fortounis is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Olympiakos 2, Milan 1. Cristián Zapata (Milan) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Guilherme.

Goal!

Own Goal by Cristián Zapata, Milan. Olympiakos 2, Milan 0.

Attempt missed. Guilherme (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Bibras Natcho replaces Ioannis Fetfatzidis.

Offside, Milan. Patrick Cutrone tries a through ball, but Hakan Calhanoglu is caught offside.

Ioannis Fetfatzidis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 13th December 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

