Match ends, Olympiakos 3, Milan 1.
Olympiakos knock out AC Milan in 3-1 Europa League thriller
-
- From the section European Football
Olympiakos beat AC Milan in a thriller to advance to the Europa League knockout stages at the expense of the Italian giants.
They needed to win by two goals and led through Pape Abou Cisse's header.
Cristian Zapata scored an own goal to put Olympiakos 2-0 up but 110 seconds later he scored a header in the right net to give Milan the edge again.
But Konstantinos Fortounis' late penalty after Ignazio Abate's foul gave the Greek side the goal they needed.
They knock seven-time European champions Milan out on goal difference after they finished level on head-to-head. Had the visitors scored once more then Olympiakos would have needed to win by three because of away goals.
It is the first time Milan have been knocked out of a European group stage since the second round in the 2000-01 Champions League.
Elsewhere, Slavia Prague qualified for the last 32 after a 2-0 win over Group C winners Zenit St Petersburg. That result eliminated Bordeaux and FC Copenhagen.
Bayer Leverkusen sealed top spot in Group A with a 5-1 win at AEK Larnaca.
Line-ups
Olympiakos
- 93Malheiro de Sá
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 66CisséBooked at 44mins
- 26Vukovic
- 23KoutrisBooked at 41mins
- 4CamaraBooked at 73minsSubstituted forTorosidisat 79'minutes
- 12dos Santos Torres
- 10FetfatzidisSubstituted forNatchoat 69'minutes
- 7Fortounis
- 56Castelo PodenceSubstituted forBouchalakisat 85'minutes
- 9GuerreroBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 5Bouchalakis
- 6Natcho
- 19Vrousai
- 21Tsimikas
- 22Gianniotis
- 25Miranda
- 35Torosidis
AC Milan
- 25ReinaBooked at 54mins
- 2Calabria
- 20AbateBooked at 80mins
- 17Zapata
- 68RodríguezSubstituted forHalilovicat 85'minutes
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 79Kessié
- 14BakayokoBooked at 42mins
- 10CalhanogluBooked at 13mins
- 9Higuaín
- 63CutroneSubstituted forLaxaltat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 16Bertolacci
- 22Musacchio
- 56Simic
- 77Halilovic
- 93Laxalt
- 99Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away8
- Corners
- Home8
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Olympiakos 3, Milan 1.
Foul by Guilherme (Olympiakos).
Alen Halilovic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Omar Elabdellaoui (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Laxalt (Milan).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Andreas Bouchalakis.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Booking
Guerrero (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Guerrero (Olympiakos).
Tiemoué Bakayoko (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match José Sá (Olympiakos) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristián Zapata.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Andreas Bouchalakis replaces Daniel Podence.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Alen Halilovic replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Leonardo Koutris.
Hand ball by Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos).
Goal!
Goal! Olympiakos 3, Milan 1. Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ignazio Abate (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Olympiakos. Vasilis Torosidis draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ignazio Abate (Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Samu Castillejo.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Mohamed Camara.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Diego Laxalt replaces Patrick Cutrone.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Davide Calabria with a cross.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Ignazio Abate.
Attempt blocked. Guerrero (Olympiakos) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui with a cross.
Booking
Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).
Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Olympiakos. Bibras Natcho tries a through ball, but Konstantinos Fortounis is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Olympiakos 2, Milan 1. Cristián Zapata (Milan) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Guilherme.
Goal!
Own Goal by Cristián Zapata, Milan. Olympiakos 2, Milan 0.
Attempt missed. Guilherme (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Bibras Natcho replaces Ioannis Fetfatzidis.
Offside, Milan. Patrick Cutrone tries a through ball, but Hakan Calhanoglu is caught offside.
Ioannis Fetfatzidis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan).