La Liga & Serie A: Eleven Sports trying to renegotiate rights

Eleven Sports is trying to renegotiate its TV sports rights in the UK to online-only streaming deals.

Having won the rights to show La Liga and Serie A games earlier this year, the company was hoping to sub-licence the rights to broadcasting companies such as Sky, BT Sport and Virgin Media.

But a failure to strike a deal has led to the streaming platform to look again at its rights deals.

"We are in discussion with our rights partners," a spokesperson confirmed.

"Without carriage agreements with the existing platforms, alongside the challenges posed by rampant piracy, the market dynamics in the UK & Ireland are very hostile for new entrants," they added.

Meanwhile, mixed martial arts series UFC has pulled out of a deal with Eleven Sports, which was supposed to start in January, after the latter did not agree a contract to redistribute its events.

It is understood Eleven Sports is not in financial difficulties and the problems in the UK are in isolation rather than impacting on other markets in which it operates.

The company is owned by Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani and the issues are not expected to affect the Championship club.

Sky held the La Liga rights, and BT Sport those for Serie A, before Eleven Sports signed three-year deals in May to show top-flight matches from Spain and Italy.