Martin Glenn: FA chief executive to leave at end of the season

Glenn oversaw the FA at a time when Gareth Southgate guided the men's team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals

Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn will step down at the end of the 2018-19 season after four years in the role.

The FA said he was leaving having "delivered much of what he came to do".

In a statement the FA credited him with creating the "culture around St George's Park and the England teams which has led to an unprecedented period of success".

Glenn said it had been a "huge honour and a privilege" to lead the FA.

"I will leave feeling proud of the success of the performance of all the England teams," he added.

"I am confident that we have established in St George's Park a world-class centre which will ensure that the teams will continue to build on their current successes."

Since Glenn took charge of the FA in 2015, England's men's and women's teams have both reached a World Cup semi-final while the men's Under-17 and Under-20 teams both won their age-group World Cups.

Glenn also oversaw a revamp of the English football fixture schedule with a winter break to be introduced from next season and has led the FA's attempts to increase diversity, both at the organisation and in wider football, including adopting the 'Rooney Rule' for roles in the England set-up.

However, he has also attracted criticism for comments during his tenure and has had to deal with various controversies.

In March, he was forced to apologise after comparing the Star of David with symbols such as the Nazi swastika.

He had to manage the fallout from Mark Sampson's dismissal as England women's manager in 2017, after evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role, and also oversaw Sam Allardyce's departure as England men's manager after one game in charge.

More to follow.