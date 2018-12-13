Tunisia name Frenchman Alain Giresse as new coach

French coach Alain Giresse (left) alongside Tunisia Football Federation president Wadia Jaria

The Tunisia Football Federation has appointed former France international Alain Giresse as the the new national team coach.

He will begin work on 1 January and has signed a contract until June 2020.

The 66-year-old replaces Faouzi Benzarti who was sacked in October four days after helping the team qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Giresse has a lot of experience in Africa having coached Gabon, Senegal and Mali twice.

Under Giresse Mali were third at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

He left his second stint in charge of Mali in September 2017 and earlier this year he was linked with the Cameroon post that was taken by Clarence Seedorf.