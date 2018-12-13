Darrell Clarke: Bristol Rovers manager leaves League One strugglers

Darrell Clarke's last game in charge of Bristol Rovers was a 4-0 defeat at home by Doncaster Rovers

Darrell Clarke has left his role as manager of Bristol Rovers after four and a half years in charge.

Rovers have lost seven of their last 10 games in all competitions and are 21st in League One, four points from safety.

Having overseen their relegation from the EFL in 2014, Clarke guided Rovers to successive promotions to League One.

But after Saturday's loss to Doncaster the 40-year-old told BBC Radio Bristol he was "under-achieving as a manager" and that they were "going backwards".

"After much soul searching and lengthy deliberations it has been mutually agreed that it is probably in the best interests of the club and of Darrell Clarke to seek a fresh way forward," said a Bristol Rovers statement.

"Darrell will remain a friend of the club and will no doubt achieve further success in his career after a deserved break."

The Pirates have yet to announce who will take over the running of the first team before Clarke's successor is appointed.

More to follow.