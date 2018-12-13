Napoli fan assaulted in Liverpool following Champions League match

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of disturbance involving a group of males in Everton Valley

A Napoli fan was taken to hospital with facial injuries after being assaulted following the Italian side's defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

Merseyside Police were contacted at 22:50 GMT after reports of a disturbance involving a group of males in Everton Valley, near to Anfield.

Police received reports that a 26-year-old man, believed to be a Napoli fan from Essex, was assaulted.

Liverpool won 1-0 to progress to the Champions League knockout stages.

Detective inspector Phil Mahon said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Everton Valley/St Domingo Road at around 23:00 GMT on Tuesday who saw anything or has any information which could assist the investigation to get in touch."

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

In April, Liverpool fan Sean Cox was left in a coma after being attacked outside Anfield before the Champions League semi-final against Roma.