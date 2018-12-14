Fantasy football: Premier League picks for your team this week

Looking for a few fantasy football tips?

As ever, we're here with a few options before another big weekend. What changes should you make? Here are four picks to help guide you...

Liverpool's lucky front three?

Will one of these three find the net for Liverpool on Sunday?

Liverpool haven't beaten Manchester United in eight league matches, but the table-toppers will be hoping things change at Anfield on Sunday (16:00 GMT kick-off).

Forwards Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have scored 26 goals between them so far this campaign. But strangely, none of them has scored against United in the Premier League for the Reds in a combined total of 855 minutes played.

Surely one them is due a goal? After all, United have conceded 26 goals in 16 league games this season - just two fewer than they conceded in the whole of 2017-18.

However, if you don't want to take a gamble on fate turning its favour, there is one man who has never struggled to shine in this match-up.

United's Juan Mata has been involved in seven league goals against Liverpool - three goals and four assists.

Raheem Sterling: Captain choice No 1

Will even Raheem Sterling find Everton too tough to break down?

He's the player of the month and in sensational form - so should Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling be your captain this weekend?

Since the start of last season, Sterling has been directly involved in 26 goals in 21 Premier League home games (17 goals, nine assists). What's more, his side have won their past nine league home games by an aggregate score of 33-6.

However, City have only won two of their past seven games against Everton - their opponents at Etihad Stadium at 12:30 on Saturday - drawing three times and losing twice.

Among teams to have played at the Etihad 10 or more times in the Premier League, no side has avoided defeat in a higher percentage of their games than the Toffees (60% - 15 games, six defeats, the same as Liverpool).

Harry Kane: Captain choice No 2

Will Harry Kane and Spurs be on a high after their Champions League exploits?

Harry Kane is probably always a decent choice to skipper your fantasy football team - but this week he looks an especially wise one.

The Tottenham striker has scored four goals in five Premier League appearances against Burnley - who they host at 15:00 on Saturday - including a hat-trick in the most recent of those, a 3-0 victory in December 2017.

And there is another Spurs forward who may be a good shout to join him in your side.

Son Heung-min is finally scoring again.

After a run of 15 league games without a goal, he now has three in his past four.

Take into account that the Clarets have kept a clean sheet in only 18% of their top-flight games against Spurs, and the South Korean looks another solid pick.

Javier Hernandez: Why not?

Will Hernandez's landmark goal come against Fulham?

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has scored three goals in his past three league games. So far so good - he's clearly in form.

The case is strengthened by the fact Saturday's opponents Fulham (15:00 kick-off) are now without a clean sheet in 20 Premier League games.

Plus, Fulham have the league's worst defence this season, having conceded 40 goals in 16 matches.

The tricky thing is that Hernandez is one short of a landmark total - and sometimes those seem to be the hardest to reach.

His next goal will be his 50th in the competition, and every one of his 49 so far has come from inside the box.