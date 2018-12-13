Breastfeeding Welcome Scheme: Middlesbrough first English club to join

Middlesbrough's Riverside stadium has a capacity of 34,000

Championship club Middlesbrough have become the first English football team to join the Breastfeeding Welcome scheme and openly encourage breastfeeding at their ground.

Boro's Riverside stadium will be listed as a venue that promotes breastfeeding.

"We pride ourselves on being all-inclusive," head of safeguarding Brian Robinson told the club website.

Middlesbrough added that they want mothers at the ground to feel comfortable breastfeeding.

"We are delighted to be the first club to become actively involved in this," Robinson continued. "This is another key initiative for us."

Middlesbrough Council's executive member for adult social care and public health, Julia Rostron, added: "We are delighted to have Middlesbrough FC on board as part of the Breastfeeding Welcome Scheme.

"The club and its foundation charity are important and strong advocates for many of the public health messages we shout about across Teesside and their support for this scheme is hugely appreciated."