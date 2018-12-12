Mark Sykes: Glenavon agree terms for midfielder with League Two Port Vale

Mark Sykes is a Northern Ireland Under-21 international

Glenavon have accepted an offer from Port Vale for Mark Sykes but the Northern Ireland Under-21 man is yet to agree terms with the League Two club.

"We've agreed terms with Port Vale. It's now up to Mark," Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton told BBC Sport NI.

Hamilton said that Glenavon have not received any other offers for the central midfielder.

Hibernian, Hearts, Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers have all been linked with Sykes.

The Glenavon boss has made it clear for some time that the club would not stand in the way of Sykes' ambition to play full-time football in England or Scotland.

Hamilton said that he was not in a position to divulge the precise details of Glenavon's agreement with Port Vale.

Port Vale are in 15th place in the 24-club League Two while Glenavon sit third in the Irish Premiership after suffering a mini-slump in recent weeks.

Sykes has scored three goals in 19 appearances for Glenavon this season and also scored for the international Under-21 team in their Euro qualifier 1-0 win over Slovakia in October.

His former Glenavon team-mate Bobby Burns secured a move to Hearts in the summer and is currently on loan at Livingston.