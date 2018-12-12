Champions League - Group E
Ajax3Bayern Munich3

Ajax 3-3 Bayern Munich: German champions top group after thrilling draw

Thomas Muller
Thomas Muller was sent off for this foul on Nicolas Tagliafico

Bayern Munich and Ajax played out an eventful Champions League draw with six goals and two red cards.

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead but Dusan Tadic equalised.

Maximilian Wober was sent off for Ajax, with Bayern's Thomas Muller dismissed for kicking Nicolas Tagliafico's head.

Tadic then put Ajax ahead with an 82nd-minute penalty, but there were three goals to come. Lewandowski scored a spot-kick with Bayern's Kingsley Coman netting before Niklas Sule's own goal.

Lewandowski has scored 21 goals in as many games this season.

Bayern topped Group E with the victory, although Ajax would have overtaken them if they had held on to their 2-1 lead.

Elsewhere, Lyon qualified for the knockout stages with a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian hosts knew a win would take them through and led thanks to Junior Moraes' strike.

But Nabil Fekir's curling effort took the French side through with one win - in their opener against group winners Manchester City - followed by five consecutive draws.

AEK Athens finished bottom of Group E on zero points thanks to Alex Grimaldo's late winner for Benfica.

Juventus won Group H despite losing 2-1 at Young Boys. French veteran Guillaume Hoarau scored twice for the Swiss side before Paulo Dybala's consolation.

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 4de LigtBooked at 40mins
  • 5WöberBooked at 67mins
  • 31TagliaficoBooked at 90mins
  • 21de Jong
  • 17BlindBooked at 63mins
  • 6van de BeekSubstituted forDolbergat 78'minutes
  • 22Ziyech
  • 10Tadic
  • 7NeresSubstituted forHuntelaarat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 19Labyad
  • 20Schöne
  • 25Dolberg
  • 26Lamprou
  • 30de Wit

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 13Ferreira de SouzaBooked at 37mins
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 22GnabrySubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 62'minutes
  • 32KimmichBooked at 28mins
  • 18GoretzkaSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 89'minutes
  • 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 71'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 25MüllerBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 5Hummels
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 35Renato Sanches
Referee:
Clément Turpin
Attendance:
52,244

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home17
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Ajax 3, FC Bayern München 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ajax 3, FC Bayern München 3.

Hand ball by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 3, FC Bayern München 3. Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Attempt missed. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Offside, Ajax. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Matthijs de Ligt is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 2, FC Bayern München 3. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar replaces David Neres.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces Leon Goretzka.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Ajax).

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 2, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Ajax).

Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, FC Bayern München. David Alaba tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Ajax 2, FC Bayern München 1. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty Ajax. Kasper Dolberg draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Kasper Dolberg replaces Donny van de Beek.

Delay in match Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) is shown the red card.

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).

Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Franck Ribéry.

Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

