Champions League - Group G
Real Madrid0CSKA Moscow3

Real Madrid 0-3 CSKA Moscow: Record defeat for European champions

By Emlyn Begley

BBC Sport

Fedor Chalov
CSKA Moscow are out of Europe despite their famous win

Real Madrid suffered their biggest ever home defeat in Europe as they were thrashed by CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

The European champions, who had already won Group G, named a weakened team.

Fedor Chalov curled home CSKA's opener against the run of play and Georgy Schennikov volleyed in a second after Mario Fernandes' shot was saved.

Icelandic teenager Arnor Sigurdsson completed the convincing win with a strike from the edge of the box.

Real brought on Gareth Bale at half-time and the Welshman suffered an ankle injury, although he was able to play the rest of the game after receiving treatment.

The holders were booed off at full-time by their fans as they suffered a first home Champions League defeat in nine years.

CSKA Moscow, whose only two group wins came against Real, are out of Europe after Viktoria Plzen beat Roma 2-1 to finish third and clinch a Europa League place.

Real collapse after bright start

Real - who named Thibaut Courtois, Marcelo, Isco and Karim Benzema in their starting line-up - began the game brightly.

Marco Asensio forced three saves from Igor Akinfeev, with the Russian goalkeeper producing an excellent stop to deny Brazilian teenager Vinicius Jr. Federico Valverde was also frustrated by the visiting keeper.

But from the moment Chalov opened the scoring after a good surging run from Sigurdsson, the hosts imploded and only had one shot on target in the second half.

CSKA follow in footsteps of Italian giants

CSKA are the first team to win both group games against Real since Juventus in 2008-09.

Madrid had won 75 points of a possible 81 in their previous 27 home Champions League matches. Their last such defeat was 3-2 by AC Milan in October 2009.

Santiago Solari has won eight of his 10 games as Real Madrid boss since replacing Julen Lopetegui, but both the other matches have been 3-0 defeats - at Eibar and now by CSKA.

Roma also suffer shock defeat

Italian side Roma, who had already secured second spot in the group, suffered a surprise 2-1 loss in the Czech Republic.

Jan Kovarik gave Plzen the lead but Cengiz Under levelled five minutes later. Tomas Chory headed their winning goal, with Roma's Luca Pellegrini sent off in injury time for a second booking.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 25Courtois
  • 19Odriozola
  • 3Vallejo
  • 31Sánchez de Felipe
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forCarvajalat 74'minutes
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 90mins
  • 18LlorenteSubstituted forKroosat 58'minutes
  • 20Asensio
  • 22Isco
  • 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forBaleat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 11Bale
  • 17Vázquez

CSKA Moscow

  • 35Akinfeev
  • 14Nababkin
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 23Magnússon
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 25Bistrovic
  • 98OblyakovSubstituted forKuchaevat 89'minutes
  • 42SchennikovBooked at 78mins
  • 17SigurdssonSubstituted forNishimuraat 90+4'minutes
  • 8Vlasic
  • 9ChalovSubstituted forHernándezat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pomazun
  • 3Chernov
  • 11Hernández
  • 19Nishimura
  • 20Kuchaev
  • 29Bijol
  • 75Zhamaletdinov
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Attendance:
51,636

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamCSKA Moscow
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home19
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 0, CSKA Moscow 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 0, CSKA Moscow 3.

Substitution

Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Takuma Nishimura replaces Arnór Sigurdsson.

Booking

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Hördur Magnússon.

Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.

Attempt saved. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

Rodrigo Becão (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Konstantin Kuchaev replaces Ivan Oblyakov.

Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isco.

Offside, CSKA Moscow. Nikola Vlasic tries a through ball, but Abel Hernández is caught offside.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Gareth Bale.

Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abel Hernández (CSKA Moscow).

Substitution

Substitution, CSKA Moscow. Abel Hernández replaces Fedor Chalov.

Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow).

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mario Fernandes.

Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).

Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

Ivan Oblyakov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal replaces Marcelo.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 0, CSKA Moscow 3. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.

Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo.

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow).

Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).

Georgy Schennikov (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411102813
2Atl Madrid641196313
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6015214-121

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona6420145914
2Tottenham6222910-18
3Inter Milan622267-18
4PSV Eindhoven6024613-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6321179811
2Liverpool63039729
3Napoli62317529
4Red Star Belgrade6114517-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich65101321116
2Ajax632183511
3Benfica6123511-65
4AEK Athens6015212-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6312146810
2Shakhtar Donetsk6222815-78
3Lyon6141111107
4Hoffenheim61321112-16

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6402125712
2Roma630311839
3Viktoria Plzen6213716-97
4CSKA Moscow621389-17

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus641182613
2Man Utd631263310
3Valencia62225508
4Young Boys6024211-92
View full Champions League tables

