Mark Noble: West Ham captain extends contact until 2021

West Ham captain Mark Noble has been with the club since the age of 13

Mark Noble is set to end his career at West Ham after an option was activated to extend his contract until 2021.

The Hammers captain, 31, is their current longest-serving player with 446 competitive appearances, having made his debut in 2004, aged 17.

Noble said he would consider staying on in a coaching role when he retires.

"I hope that the club keeps moving in the right way, and hopefully I can be a part of that," the midfielder told the club's website.

"To be honest, I haven't done my coaching badges. Football is so intense now that when it gets to the summer, I like to spend it with my kids and the wife. I'd love to be involved somewhere though.

"I think there's no better person than me at this club to know the morals and ensure the foundations are kept with the young players and staff members."

In a statement, joint chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said: "He embodies everything that the fans love about West Ham and he will forever be associated with our club."