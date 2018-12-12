Amath Ndiaye Diedhiou: Senegal star in race to be fit for 2019 Afcon

Amath Ndiaye Diedhiou of Getafe and Senegal

Senegal international Amath Diedhiou Ndiaye is facing a race to be fit for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after undergoing surgery on a knee ligament injury which, according to his club Getafe, could keep him out for six months.

The 22-year old forward suffered the injury during Getafe's Spanish La Liga game away to Leganés last Friday.

He left the pitch in pain in the 22nd minute of the match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

"The player Amath Ndiaye has been successfully operated on at the Cemtro Clinic by doctors Eulogio Martín and Manuel Leyes for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee," Getate said on their website.

"The favourable evolution healing period is estimated around 6 months. We wish him a speedy recovery, and to be able to see him as soon as possible on the playing fields."

Ndiaye is a regular at Getafe where he has played in all 15 of the club's La Liga matches so far this season, including 13 starts. He has also scored one goal.

The former Tenerife player now faces a race to recover in time and prove his fitness to Senegal coach Aliou Cisse ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which gets underway in June.

He was in the Terranga Lions' squad for their last four games in the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers.