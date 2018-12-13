Irish Premiership: Ards manager Nixon bemoans lack of firepower

Ards lost 3-1 to Cliftonville when the sides last met in September

Ards manager Colin Nixon has vowed to address the goal-scoring problems which have blighted his side's Premiership campaign this season.

The north Down club are four points adrift at the foot of the table after winning just two of their 19 matches.

"We're going to have to do some serious business in January. We need someone in who can put the ball in the back of the net for us," said Nixon.

"We work hard all week but the lack of goals is starting to really hurt us."

Nixon's side, who entertain fourth-placed Cliftonville at the Bangor Fuels Arena on Saturday, have scored just 14 goals in the league so far, the same tally as one-from-bottom side Newry City.

"We'll give it all our workrate and effort again," added Nixon.

"We're like a different team in training - but come Saturday for us unfortunately the ball is just not going into the net and that's put us in a very difficult position."

'Best side we've played all year' - Mullen

Newry manager Darren Mullen says his side will travel to Windsor Park to face title-chasing Linfield with the aim of securing three points.

"We'll look to go and win, like we have done in every game. We're looking forward to the game," confirmed Mullen.

"We haven't gone gung-ho or approached any game in a naive manner - we approach every match with a gameplan to try and win it.

"We went to Windsor Park earlier in the season and Linfield played extremely well. I said at the time they were the best side we'd played all year.

"They are very difficult to play against but our second half performance on that occasion would give us positives.

"We must keep an eye on Jimmy Callacher, who scored a hat-trick of headers against us last time, but if you concentrate on one player against Linfield someone else will catch you out. We need to defend as a team and attack as a team."

Jimmy Callacher scored a hat-trick in Linfield's 3-1 win over Newry City at Windsor Park

Healy laments 'hectic schedule'

Linfield boss David Healy has bemoaned the "hectic schedule" which means his side must play 10 games in all competitions between 1 December and 1 January.

"It's beyond belief to be honest. It's a hectic schedule for players with jobs and families to attend to in the run-up to Christmas," argued Healy.

Leaders Ballymena United host Institute in the hope of consolidating their two-point advantage at the top.

The Sky Blues saw off Crusaders 1-0 in their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday night to extend their winning sequence to 12 matches and make it 16 unbeaten in all competitions.

"We played Institute earlier in the season and that was a most difficult game. Paddy (McLaughlin) has them playing tremendously well, they have a very talented team." said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.

"We'll try to get the players rested as best we can because they need to recover, not just physically, but mentally and emotionally. The league is our bread and butter."

Elsewhere Crusaders are at home to Dungannon Swifts and Glentoran play Warrenpoint Town.