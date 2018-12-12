Irish Premiership: Glenavon boss Hamilton hoping for change of fortune

Andrew Hall and Darren McCauley in action during Glenavon's 4-1 win over Coleraine in October

Danske Bank Premiership Venue: Mourneview Park, Lurgan Date: Friday, 14 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport NI website

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton hopes his side can breathe fresh life into their title bid by returning to winning ways against Coleraine on Friday night.

The Lurgan Blues lie third in the table, six points behind leaders Ballymena and four behind Linfield with one match in hand over their rivals.

Glenavon have won one and drawn two of their last six league outings.

"We are the better team in games but we are coming away with nothing or a point instead of three." said Hamilton.

Glenavon had occupied top spot in the Premiership in the early stages of the season thanks to a run of 10 wins and a draw from 11 matches since losing to Linfield on the opening day of the campaign.

"The boys are working their socks off in training from week to week but on a Saturday we are not getting what we deserve.

"That's the way it's been going - we just have to hope that our luck changes at some point," added Hamilton.

Coleraine are sixth in the table after two wins, a draw and two defeats in their last five league games.

Bannsiders manager Rodney McAree intends adding to his squad during the January transfer window, with transfer-listed Crusaders midfielder Jamie Glackin among his targets.

"We have to make sure we roll our sleeves up and work from the first whistle," urged McAree.

"It's going to be a very busy period - we're going to need all our bodies.

"We have to pick up as many points as we can until we get the chance to strengthen the squad."

Glenavon forward Stephen Murray scored a hat-trick as his side ran out 4-1 winners when the sides met in the top flight at Ballycastle Road on 6 October.