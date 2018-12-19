Match ends, Celtic 3, Motherwell 0.
Celtic 3-0 Motherwell: First-half goals ensure hosts top Scottish Premiership
Celtic returned to the Scottish Premiership summit after a first-half blitz ensured victory over Motherwell.
The win, coupled with Rangers' draw with Hibernian, means they lead their Old Firm rivals by a point with a game in hand.
Anthony Ralston opened the scoring before Scott Sinclair's penalty made it two just four minutes later.
Celtic lost striker Odsonne Edouard to injury, but replacement Mikey Johnson slammed in a third before the break.
Brendan Rodgers' side host Dundee on Saturday, before trips to face Aberdeen and then Rangers before the winter shutdown.
Motherwell remain ninth, nine points behind Hibernian in eighth, but five clear of Hamilton in 10th.
Celtic youngsters mask Edouard blow
After using a somewhat unfamiliar system in defeat by Hibernian on Sunday, Rodgers brought in 20-year-old Ralston in to play on the right of a back four.
The impact was clear as, on his first start of the season, Ralston surged up and down the flank causing Motherwell all sorts of problems, not least sliding in the opening goal after Edouard had shrugged off several defenders and crafted an excellent ball through.
It was fantastic forward play from the Frenchman, and the kind Celtic will fear they may be without for the festive fixtures - including against Aberdeen and Rangers - after he limped off clutching a thigh.
By that point, though, Sinclair had already struck a penalty precisely past Mark Gillespie to make it 2-0, after Charles Dunne scythed down James Forrest.
Motherwell were suddenly buried after being largely untroubled by Celtic for nearly half an hour. And to compound matters, Edouard's replacement - 19 year-old Mikey Johnson - dropped a shoulder and shuffled on to his right foot to bamboozle Motherwell centre-back Carl McHugh before lashing in a third.
Johnson's impact in a comfortable victory may have made Edouard's absence look insignificant, but with Moussa Dembele sold in the summer and Leigh Griffiths taking an indefinite break from football, Celtic could face real problems in the striking department if the 20-year-old's injury prognosis is serious.
As it happened, Olivier Ntcham, playing in a more attacking midfield role with Callum McGregor deeper, provided Celtic's main threat after the break.
The Frenchman first struck a low drive just past a post and, when played through, searched for the far corner with a fizzing shot, but Gillespie did well to deny him.
For Motherwell's part they rarely threatened, and will be glad to have got through the game conceding just three after briefly collapsing in the 15 minutes before the break.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 56Ralston
- 5Simunovic
- 32Benkovic
- 3Izaguirre
- 8Brown
- 21Ntcham
- 49Forrest
- 42McGregor
- 11SinclairSubstituted forMorganat 66'minutes
- 22EdouardSubstituted forJohnstonat 38'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Gamboa
- 15Hayes
- 16Morgan
- 27Mulumbu
- 29Bain
- 35Ajer
- 73Johnston
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 2Tait
- 5Aldred
- 4McHughBooked at 70mins
- 18DunneSubstituted forMainat 87'minutes
- 14Grimshaw
- 17BigirimanaSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
- 23Gorrin
- 15Rose
- 12BowmanSubstituted forTaylor-Sinclairat 45'minutes
- 19Sammon
Substitutes
- 3Taylor-Sinclair
- 8Campbell
- 9Main
- 13Ferguson
- 21Mbulu
- 24Johnson
- 28Turnbull
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 54,703
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Motherwell 0.
Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Conor Sammon (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Curtis Main replaces Charles Dunne.
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Delay in match Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Motherwell) because of an injury.
Filip Benkovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell).
Foul by Michael Johnston (Celtic).
Tom Aldred (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andy Rose (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Carl McHugh (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Lewis Morgan (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Aldred (Motherwell).
Filip Benkovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Lewis Morgan replaces Scott Sinclair.
Attempt missed. Tom Aldred (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Filip Benkovic (Celtic).
Conor Sammon (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Richard Tait.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Grimshaw.
Michael Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Attempt missed. Filip Benkovic (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Charles Dunne.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Emilio Izaguirre.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Brown.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Emilio Izaguirre.
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Tait (Motherwell).
Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.