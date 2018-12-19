Celtic 3-0 Motherwell: First-half goals ensure hosts top Scottish Premiership

Scott Sinclair scored Celtic's second from the spot

Celtic returned to the Scottish Premiership summit after a first-half blitz ensured victory over Motherwell.

The win, coupled with Rangers' draw with Hibernian, means they lead their Old Firm rivals by a point with a game in hand.

Anthony Ralston opened the scoring before Scott Sinclair's penalty made it two just four minutes later.

Celtic lost striker Odsonne Edouard to injury, but replacement Mikey Johnson slammed in a third before the break.

Brendan Rodgers' side host Dundee on Saturday, before trips to face Aberdeen and then Rangers before the winter shutdown.

Motherwell remain ninth, nine points behind Hibernian in eighth, but five clear of Hamilton in 10th.

Celtic youngsters mask Edouard blow

After using a somewhat unfamiliar system in defeat by Hibernian on Sunday, Rodgers brought in 20-year-old Ralston in to play on the right of a back four.

The impact was clear as, on his first start of the season, Ralston surged up and down the flank causing Motherwell all sorts of problems, not least sliding in the opening goal after Edouard had shrugged off several defenders and crafted an excellent ball through.

It was fantastic forward play from the Frenchman, and the kind Celtic will fear they may be without for the festive fixtures - including against Aberdeen and Rangers - after he limped off clutching a thigh.

By that point, though, Sinclair had already struck a penalty precisely past Mark Gillespie to make it 2-0, after Charles Dunne scythed down James Forrest.

Motherwell were suddenly buried after being largely untroubled by Celtic for nearly half an hour. And to compound matters, Edouard's replacement - 19 year-old Mikey Johnson - dropped a shoulder and shuffled on to his right foot to bamboozle Motherwell centre-back Carl McHugh before lashing in a third.

Johnson's impact in a comfortable victory may have made Edouard's absence look insignificant, but with Moussa Dembele sold in the summer and Leigh Griffiths taking an indefinite break from football, Celtic could face real problems in the striking department if the 20-year-old's injury prognosis is serious.

As it happened, Olivier Ntcham, playing in a more attacking midfield role with Callum McGregor deeper, provided Celtic's main threat after the break.

The Frenchman first struck a low drive just past a post and, when played through, searched for the far corner with a fizzing shot, but Gillespie did well to deny him.

For Motherwell's part they rarely threatened, and will be glad to have got through the game conceding just three after briefly collapsing in the 15 minutes before the break.