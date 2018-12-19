Hibs 0-0 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side slip to second after draw

Alfredo Morelos could not find the net on his return to the Rangers first team

Rangers relinquished top spot in the Scottish Premiership after fighting out a goalless draw with Hibernian.

Steven Gerrard's side now trail leaders Celtic by a point, having played a game more than Brendan Rodgers' team, with the second Old Firm game of the term 10 days away.

Adam Bogdan came off the bench to deny Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier, and Morelos also shot wide twice.

Hibs were much more subdued than they were in defeating Celtic on Sunday.

However, they passed up excellent chances of their own, with Oli Shaw shooting over twice.

Neil Lennon's men miss the chance to return to the top six and trail St Johnstone in seventh by a point.

Rangers can't make pressure count

Bogdan was called upon to replace Ofir Marciano after 14 minutes and the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper had his work cut out almost straight away.

He blocked a Morelos shot after the Colombian had cut in from the left and did so again after the forward had pounced on Efe Ambrose's mistake.

Corners also troubled Hibs with Scott Arfield's header cleared off the line by Lewis Stevenson and Gareth McAuley contriving to fire wide from inside the six-yard box.

Lennon sent on Mark Milligan to shore up the home side and chances came their way with Shaw ghosting in behind McAuley before firing over then blazing off target after getting the break of the ball off Florian Kamberi's miskick.

Rangers captain Tavernier tried to take matters into his own hands and tested Bogdan before flashing a free-kick wide.

Morelos, back from suspension, twice escaped Ambrose but could not find the target from wide areas then claimed unsuccessfully for handball after his shot was deflected wide off the top of Milligan's arm.

And from there, Rangers' territorial advantage waned as Hibs dug in for a point.

Bogdan had a busy evening after replacing Marciano

'Both managers will be asking questions' - analysis

BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin at Easter Road

Gerard will be scratching his head as he makes his way back to Glasgow. Chance after chance fell Rangers' way and mostly to top scorer Morelos, who himself will be wondering why he did not add to his goal tally of 17.

Hibs' substitute Bogdan certainly earned his keep in the first half but if the Ibrox club are to maintain the pressure on Celtic then such chances must be taken.

Lennon, though, will also be asking questions. Just three days after dismantling Celtic, simple short passes became a problem with a lack of intensity in midfield, but this was a game that Hibs would have lost two weeks ago.

However, it was another terrific performance from teenage centre-back Ryan Porteous. The youngster was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch after a fierce challenge on Lassana Coulibaly, but his defensive performances are impressive to say the least and he is turning into a real asset for the Leith club.

'Amazing it ended 0-0' - reaction

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon: "It's amazing how it ended up 0-0 because both sides missed good chances. I've got to be pleased with a point.

"We can play better but you give credit to Rangers. Maybe there was a bit of fatigue, it's always a big ask to go from Celtic to Rangers and ask them to play like that again."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I thought it was a great performance. We created enough chances to win two football matches. Unfortunately, we just couldn't find that execution to get us three points.

"I'm a little bit frustrated but I can't be too critical because they carried out the game plan incredibly well."