Match ends, Hibernian 0, Rangers 0.
Hibs 0-0 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side slip to second after draw
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Rangers relinquished top spot in the Scottish Premiership after fighting out a goalless draw with Hibernian.
Steven Gerrard's side now trail leaders Celtic by a point, having played a game more than Brendan Rodgers' team, with the second Old Firm game of the term 10 days away.
Adam Bogdan came off the bench to deny Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier, and Morelos also shot wide twice.
Hibs were much more subdued than they were in defeating Celtic on Sunday.
However, they passed up excellent chances of their own, with Oli Shaw shooting over twice.
Neil Lennon's men miss the chance to return to the top six and trail St Johnstone in seventh by a point.
- Porteous warned about 'recklessness'
- Who did you vote man of the match?
- Reaction & as it happened
- 'Rangers a few players short of being title winners'
Rangers can't make pressure count
Bogdan was called upon to replace Ofir Marciano after 14 minutes and the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper had his work cut out almost straight away.
He blocked a Morelos shot after the Colombian had cut in from the left and did so again after the forward had pounced on Efe Ambrose's mistake.
Corners also troubled Hibs with Scott Arfield's header cleared off the line by Lewis Stevenson and Gareth McAuley contriving to fire wide from inside the six-yard box.
Lennon sent on Mark Milligan to shore up the home side and chances came their way with Shaw ghosting in behind McAuley before firing over then blazing off target after getting the break of the ball off Florian Kamberi's miskick.
Rangers captain Tavernier tried to take matters into his own hands and tested Bogdan before flashing a free-kick wide.
Morelos, back from suspension, twice escaped Ambrose but could not find the target from wide areas then claimed unsuccessfully for handball after his shot was deflected wide off the top of Milligan's arm.
And from there, Rangers' territorial advantage waned as Hibs dug in for a point.
'Both managers will be asking questions' - analysis
BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin at Easter Road
Gerard will be scratching his head as he makes his way back to Glasgow. Chance after chance fell Rangers' way and mostly to top scorer Morelos, who himself will be wondering why he did not add to his goal tally of 17.
Hibs' substitute Bogdan certainly earned his keep in the first half but if the Ibrox club are to maintain the pressure on Celtic then such chances must be taken.
Lennon, though, will also be asking questions. Just three days after dismantling Celtic, simple short passes became a problem with a lack of intensity in midfield, but this was a game that Hibs would have lost two weeks ago.
However, it was another terrific performance from teenage centre-back Ryan Porteous. The youngster was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch after a fierce challenge on Lassana Coulibaly, but his defensive performances are impressive to say the least and he is turning into a real asset for the Leith club.
'Amazing it ended 0-0' - reaction
Hibernian manager Neil Lennon: "It's amazing how it ended up 0-0 because both sides missed good chances. I've got to be pleased with a point.
"We can play better but you give credit to Rangers. Maybe there was a bit of fatigue, it's always a big ask to go from Celtic to Rangers and ask them to play like that again."
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I thought it was a great performance. We created enough chances to win two football matches. Unfortunately, we just couldn't find that execution to get us three points.
"I'm a little bit frustrated but I can't be too critical because they carried out the game plan incredibly well."
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1MarcianoSubstituted forBogdanat 14'minutes
- 3Whittaker
- 25Ambrose
- 36PorteousBooked at 80mins
- 16Stevenson
- 14Mallan
- 8SlivkaBooked at 90mins
- 20Hyndman
- 7HorganSubstituted forMilliganat 45'minutes
- 32ShawSubstituted forBoyleat 65'minutes
- 22Kamberi
Substitutes
- 5Milligan
- 9Maclaren
- 10Boyle
- 24McGregor
- 31Bogdan
- 43Mackie
- 49Allan
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6GoldsonBooked at 90mins
- 36McAuleySubstituted forWorrallat 61'minutes
- 31Barisic
- 8Jack
- 23Coulibaly
- 21Candeias
- 37ArfieldSubstituted forMcCrorieat 45'minutes
- 35GrezdaSubstituted forMiddletonat 84'minutes
- 20Morelos
Substitutes
- 3Worrall
- 11Lafferty
- 15Flanagan
- 16Halliday
- 17McCrorie
- 28McCrorie
- 40Middleton
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 18,662
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 0, Rangers 0.
Booking
Connor Goldson (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Milligan (Hibernian).
Lassana Coulibaly (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Emerson Hyndman (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Efe Ambrose (Hibernian).
Lassana Coulibaly (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay in match Connor Goldson (Rangers) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Glenn Middleton replaces Eros Grezda.
Delay in match Connor Goldson (Rangers) because of an injury.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Efe Ambrose.
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lassana Coulibaly (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).
Attempt saved. Emerson Hyndman (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Candeias (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Stephen Mallan.
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from very close range is too high.
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
Hand ball by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Martin Boyle replaces Oli Shaw.
Attempt missed. Oli Shaw (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Joe Worrall replaces Gareth McAuley because of an injury.
Eros Grezda (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).